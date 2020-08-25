Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Automotive 3D Map System market.

Global Automotive 3D Map System Market Insights, Ongoing Trends, Wide Applications, Market Size and Growth Forecast to 2028 is a Trusted Business Insights report. This report offers insights into the global market scenario, market value and size, revenue share on regional and country level, and associated vital information about the automotive 3D map system market by major regions and countries. The Report includes various macro and micro trends, driving factors, challenging and restraining factors, possible opportunities, and external threats in the global industry till 2028. The report provides detailed and insightful information regarding various prominent companies operating in industry on global level, including company financials, technological innovations, along with future strategies, acquisitions, mergers, joint ventures, and global market footprint. The global automotive 3D map system market report has been segmented on the basis of navigation, component, sales channel, vehicle type, and region.

Product Overview

Automotive 3D map system is a multi-level, high-quality topographical technology that creates three-dimensional visualizations and produces advanced digital location-based details for the consumer. Automotive 3D map system is also called digital virtual mapping and is widely used for road or traffic mapping, navigation, etc.

Global Automotive 3D Map System Market Dynamics:

Increasing production and sales of automobiles, coupled with need for digital map systems for various purposes such as 3D as it creates multi-dimensional view, coupled with increasing adoption of 3D mapping in various areas such as virtual tour guide, intellectual transportation are some of the major factors expected to drive growth of the global automotive 3D map system market.

In addition, increasing demand for 3D map systems by consumers, along with rising disposable incomes are other factors driving growth of the target market. Moreover, 3D map systems have been increasingly integrated with ADAS systems for navigation, direction and location purposes, which in turn is expected to drive demand for 3D map systems. Rising inclination towards, off-road trips, trekking and hiking, and other adventurous trips is expected to lead o higher demand for 3D map systems and fuel growth of the market.

Analysis by Segment

By Navigation:

Among the two segments based on navigation types, the in-dash navigation system segment is expected to account for major share in the global market in terms of revenue.

By Component:

Among the component segments, the software & services segment is estimated to account for major revenue share in the global automotive 3D map system market and is projected to continue to maintain its dominant position over the next 10-year period.

By Sales Channel:

Among the sales channel segments, the OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer) segment is expected to dominate with major revenue share in the target market over the forecast period. The aftermarket segment is projected to register moderate growth rate over the next 10 years in the global automotive 3D map system market.

By Vehicle Type:

Among the vehicle type segments, the passenger vehicle segment is estimated to account for comparatively higher share in terms of value in the global market. The commercial segment is expected to register moderate growth rate in terms of revenue in the target market over the next few years.

Regional Analysis:

The markets Europe and North America are expected to account for significant shares in terms of revenue in the target market, owing to increasing mechanization industries, safe self-driving, and adoption of advanced technology associated with 3D map systems to support incorporated ADAS (Advanced driver-assistance systems) in countries in the region. In addition, presence of large number of prominent players in both the regional markets is expected to drive market growth in each of the regions. The market in Asia Pacific market is expected to witness lucrative growth rate in the target market in terms of revenue over the forecast period, owing to growing usage of 3D mapping, 3D modeling, and advancements and development by major manufacturers in countries in the region.

Global Automotive 3D Map System Market Segmentation:

Global market segmentation, By Navigation:

In-dash Navigation

Handheld Navigation

Global market segmentation, By Component:

Hardware

Software & Services

Global market segmentation, By Sales Channel:

OEM

Aftermarket

Global market segmentation, By Vehicle:

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

