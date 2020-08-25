“
LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Tool Steel and Die Steel market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Tool Steel and Die Steel market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Tool Steel and Die Steel report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Tool Steel and Die Steel report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Tool Steel and Die Steel market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Tool Steel and Die Steel market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Tool Steel and Die Steel market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Tool Steel and Die Steel market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Tool Steel and Die Steel market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned in the Global Tool Steel and Die Steel Market Research Report: Nippon Steel, POSCO, JFE, Gerdau, Citic Pacific, ThyssenKrupp, Daido Steel, TISCO, Aperam, Dongbei Special Steel, Nanjing Steel, Voestalpine, AK Steel, SSAB, Sanyo, Ovako, Aichi Steel, Nippon Koshuha, Timken Steel
Global Tool Steel and Die Steel Market Segmentation by Product: Tool Steel, Die Steel
Global Tool Steel and Die Steel Market Segmentation by Application: Automobile Industry, Machine Manufacturing, Petrochemicals & Energy Industry, Others
The Tool Steel and Die Steel Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Tool Steel and Die Steel market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Tool Steel and Die Steel market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Tool Steel and Die Steel market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Tool Steel and Die Steel industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Tool Steel and Die Steel market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Tool Steel and Die Steel market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Tool Steel and Die Steel market?
Table of Contents:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Research Scope
1.2 Top Tool Steel and Die Steel Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue
1.3 Market Segment by Type
1.3.1 Global Tool Steel and Die Steel Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026 (US$ Million)
1.3.2 Tool Steel
1.3.3 Die Steel
1.4 Market Segment by Application
1.4.1 Global Tool Steel and Die Steel Consumption by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
1.4.2 Automobile Industry
1.4.3 Machine Manufacturing
1.4.4 Petrochemicals & Energy Industry
1.4.5 Others
1.5 Study Objectives
1.6 Years Considered
2 Global Market Perspective
2.1 Global Tool Steel and Die Steel Revenue (2015-2026)
2.1.1 Global Tool Steel and Die Steel Revenue (2015-2026)
2.1.2 Global Tool Steel and Die Steel Sales (2015-2026)
2.2 Global Tool Steel and Die Steel Market Size across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.2.1 Global Tool Steel and Die Steel Sales by Regions (2015-2020)
2.2.2 Global Tool Steel and Die Steel Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Top Tool Steel and Die Steel Regions (Countries) Ranking by Market Size
2.4 Tool Steel and Die Steel Industry Trends
2.4.1 Tool Steel and Die Steel Market Trends
2.4.2 Tool Steel and Die Steel Market Drivers
2.4.3 Tool Steel and Die Steel Market Challenges
2.4.4 Tool Steel and Die Steel Market Restraints
2.4.5 Primary Interviews with Key Tool Steel and Die Steel Players: Views for Future
3 Competitive Landscape by Manufacturers
3.1 Global Top Tool Steel and Die Steel Manufacturers by Sales (2015-2020)
3.1.1 Global Tool Steel and Die Steel Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.1.2 Global Tool Steel and Die Steel Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Tool Steel and Die Steel Sales in 2019
3.2 Global Top Manufacturers Tool Steel and Die Steel by Revenue
3.2.1 Global Tool Steel and Die Steel Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.2 Global Tool Steel and Die Steel Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.3 Global Tool Steel and Die Steel Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.3 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Tool Steel and Die Steel as of 2019)
3.4 Global Tool Steel and Die Steel Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers
3.5 Key Manufacturers Tool Steel and Die Steel Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served
3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Tool Steel and Die Steel Market
3.7 Key Manufacturers Tool Steel and Die Steel Product Offered
3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Market Size by Type
4.1 Global Tool Steel and Die Steel Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.2 Global Tool Steel and Die Steel Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.3 Global Tool Steel and Die Steel Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.4 Tool Steel and Die Steel Price by Type (2015-2020)
4.1 Global Tool Steel and Die Steel Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.2 Global Tool Steel and Die Steel Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.3 Global Tool Steel and Die Steel Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.4 Tool Steel and Die Steel Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
5 Global Tool Steel and Die Steel Market Size by Application
5.1 Global Tool Steel and Die Steel Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Global Tool Steel and Die Steel Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.3 Global Tool Steel and Die Steel Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.4 Tool Steel and Die Steel Price by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 Global Tool Steel and Die Steel Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.2 Global Tool Steel and Die Steel Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.3 Global Tool Steel and Die Steel Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.4 Tool Steel and Die Steel Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
6 North America
6.1 North America Tool Steel and Die Steel Breakdown Data by Company
6.2 North America Tool Steel and Die Steel Breakdown Data by Type
6.3 North America Tool Steel and Die Steel Breakdown Data by Application
6.4 North America Tool Steel and Die Steel Breakdown Data by Countries
6.4.1 North America Tool Steel and Die Steel Sales by Countries
6.4.2 North America Tool Steel and Die Steel Revenue by Countries
6.4.3 U.S.
6.4.4 Canada
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Tool Steel and Die Steel Breakdown Data by Company
7.2 Europe Tool Steel and Die Steel Breakdown Data by Type
7.3 Europe Tool Steel and Die Steel Breakdown Data by Application
7.4 Europe Tool Steel and Die Steel Breakdown Data by Countries
7.4.1 Europe Tool Steel and Die Steel Sales by Countries
7.4.2 Europe Tool Steel and Die Steel Revenue by Countries
7.4.3 Germany
7.4.4 France
7.4.5 U.K.
7.4.6 Italy
7.4.7 Russia
8 Asia Pacific
8.1 Asia Pacific Tool Steel and Die Steel Breakdown Data by Company
8.2 Asia Pacific Tool Steel and Die Steel Breakdown Data by Type
8.3 Asia Pacific Tool Steel and Die Steel Breakdown Data by Application
8.4 Asia Pacific Tool Steel and Die Steel Breakdown Data by Regions
8.4.1 Asia Pacific Tool Steel and Die Steel Sales by Regions
8.4.2 Asia Pacific Tool Steel and Die Steel Revenue by Regions
8.4.3 China
8.4.4 Japan
8.4.5 South Korea
8.4.6 India
8.4.7 Australia
8.4.8 Taiwan
8.4.9 Indonesia
8.4.10 Thailand
8.4.11 Malaysia
8.4.12 Philippines
8.4.13 Vietnam
9 Latin America
9.1 Latin America Tool Steel and Die Steel Breakdown Data by Company
9.2 Latin America Tool Steel and Die Steel Breakdown Data by Type
9.3 Latin America Tool Steel and Die Steel Breakdown Data by Application
9.4 Latin America Tool Steel and Die Steel Breakdown Data by Countries
9.4.1 Latin America Tool Steel and Die Steel Sales by Countries
9.4.2 Latin America Tool Steel and Die Steel Revenue by Countries
9.4.3 Mexico
9.4.4 Brazil
9.4.5 Argentina
10 Middle East and Africa
10.1 Middle East and Africa Tool Steel and Die Steel Breakdown Data by Type
10.2 Middle East and Africa Tool Steel and Die Steel Breakdown Data by Application
10.3 Middle East and Africa Tool Steel and Die Steel Breakdown Data by Countries
10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Tool Steel and Die Steel Sales by Countries
10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Tool Steel and Die Steel Revenue by Countries
10.3.3 Turkey
10.3.4 Saudi Arabia
10.3.5 U.A.E
11 Company Profiles
11.1 Nippon Steel
11.1.1 Nippon Steel Corporation Information
11.1.2 Nippon Steel Business Overview
11.1.3 Nippon Steel Tool Steel and Die Steel Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.1.4 Nippon Steel Tool Steel and Die Steel Products and Services
11.1.5 Nippon Steel SWOT Analysis
11.1.6 Nippon Steel Recent Developments
11.2 POSCO
11.2.1 POSCO Corporation Information
11.2.2 POSCO Business Overview
11.2.3 POSCO Tool Steel and Die Steel Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.2.4 POSCO Tool Steel and Die Steel Products and Services
11.2.5 POSCO SWOT Analysis
11.2.6 POSCO Recent Developments
11.3 JFE
11.3.1 JFE Corporation Information
11.3.2 JFE Business Overview
11.3.3 JFE Tool Steel and Die Steel Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.3.4 JFE Tool Steel and Die Steel Products and Services
11.3.5 JFE SWOT Analysis
11.3.6 JFE Recent Developments
11.4 Gerdau
11.4.1 Gerdau Corporation Information
11.4.2 Gerdau Business Overview
11.4.3 Gerdau Tool Steel and Die Steel Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.4.4 Gerdau Tool Steel and Die Steel Products and Services
11.4.5 Gerdau SWOT Analysis
11.4.6 Gerdau Recent Developments
11.5 Citic Pacific
11.5.1 Citic Pacific Corporation Information
11.5.2 Citic Pacific Business Overview
11.5.3 Citic Pacific Tool Steel and Die Steel Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.5.4 Citic Pacific Tool Steel and Die Steel Products and Services
11.5.5 Citic Pacific SWOT Analysis
11.5.6 Citic Pacific Recent Developments
11.6 ThyssenKrupp
11.6.1 ThyssenKrupp Corporation Information
11.6.2 ThyssenKrupp Business Overview
11.6.3 ThyssenKrupp Tool Steel and Die Steel Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.6.4 ThyssenKrupp Tool Steel and Die Steel Products and Services
11.6.5 ThyssenKrupp SWOT Analysis
11.6.6 ThyssenKrupp Recent Developments
11.7 Daido Steel
11.7.1 Daido Steel Corporation Information
11.7.2 Daido Steel Business Overview
11.7.3 Daido Steel Tool Steel and Die Steel Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.7.4 Daido Steel Tool Steel and Die Steel Products and Services
11.7.5 Daido Steel SWOT Analysis
11.7.6 Daido Steel Recent Developments
11.8 TISCO
11.8.1 TISCO Corporation Information
11.8.2 TISCO Business Overview
11.8.3 TISCO Tool Steel and Die Steel Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.8.4 TISCO Tool Steel and Die Steel Products and Services
11.8.5 TISCO SWOT Analysis
11.8.6 TISCO Recent Developments
11.9 Aperam
11.9.1 Aperam Corporation Information
11.9.2 Aperam Business Overview
11.9.3 Aperam Tool Steel and Die Steel Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.9.4 Aperam Tool Steel and Die Steel Products and Services
11.9.5 Aperam SWOT Analysis
11.9.6 Aperam Recent Developments
11.10 Dongbei Special Steel
11.10.1 Dongbei Special Steel Corporation Information
11.10.2 Dongbei Special Steel Business Overview
11.10.3 Dongbei Special Steel Tool Steel and Die Steel Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.10.4 Dongbei Special Steel Tool Steel and Die Steel Products and Services
11.10.5 Dongbei Special Steel SWOT Analysis
11.10.6 Dongbei Special Steel Recent Developments
11.11 Nanjing Steel
11.11.1 Nanjing Steel Corporation Information
11.11.2 Nanjing Steel Business Overview
11.11.3 Nanjing Steel Tool Steel and Die Steel Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.11.4 Nanjing Steel Tool Steel and Die Steel Products and Services
11.11.5 Nanjing Steel SWOT Analysis
11.11.6 Nanjing Steel Recent Developments
11.12 Voestalpine
11.12.1 Voestalpine Corporation Information
11.12.2 Voestalpine Business Overview
11.12.3 Voestalpine Tool Steel and Die Steel Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.12.4 Voestalpine Tool Steel and Die Steel Products and Services
11.12.5 Voestalpine SWOT Analysis
11.12.6 Voestalpine Recent Developments
11.13 AK Steel
11.13.1 AK Steel Corporation Information
11.13.2 AK Steel Business Overview
11.13.3 AK Steel Tool Steel and Die Steel Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.13.4 AK Steel Tool Steel and Die Steel Products and Services
11.13.5 AK Steel SWOT Analysis
11.13.6 AK Steel Recent Developments
11.14 SSAB
11.14.1 SSAB Corporation Information
11.14.2 SSAB Business Overview
11.14.3 SSAB Tool Steel and Die Steel Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.14.4 SSAB Tool Steel and Die Steel Products and Services
11.14.5 SSAB SWOT Analysis
11.14.6 SSAB Recent Developments
11.15 Sanyo
11.15.1 Sanyo Corporation Information
11.15.2 Sanyo Business Overview
11.15.3 Sanyo Tool Steel and Die Steel Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.15.4 Sanyo Tool Steel and Die Steel Products and Services
11.15.5 Sanyo SWOT Analysis
11.15.6 Sanyo Recent Developments
11.16 Ovako
11.16.1 Ovako Corporation Information
11.16.2 Ovako Business Overview
11.16.3 Ovako Tool Steel and Die Steel Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.16.4 Ovako Tool Steel and Die Steel Products and Services
11.16.5 Ovako SWOT Analysis
11.16.6 Ovako Recent Developments
11.17 Aichi Steel
11.17.1 Aichi Steel Corporation Information
11.17.2 Aichi Steel Business Overview
11.17.3 Aichi Steel Tool Steel and Die Steel Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.17.4 Aichi Steel Tool Steel and Die Steel Products and Services
11.17.5 Aichi Steel SWOT Analysis
11.17.6 Aichi Steel Recent Developments
11.18 Nippon Koshuha
11.18.1 Nippon Koshuha Corporation Information
11.18.2 Nippon Koshuha Business Overview
11.18.3 Nippon Koshuha Tool Steel and Die Steel Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.18.4 Nippon Koshuha Tool Steel and Die Steel Products and Services
11.18.5 Nippon Koshuha SWOT Analysis
11.18.6 Nippon Koshuha Recent Developments
11.19 Timken Steel
11.19.1 Timken Steel Corporation Information
11.19.2 Timken Steel Business Overview
11.19.3 Timken Steel Tool Steel and Die Steel Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.19.4 Timken Steel Tool Steel and Die Steel Products and Services
11.19.5 Timken Steel SWOT Analysis
11.19.6 Timken Steel Recent Developments
12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
12.1 Tool Steel and Die Steel Value Chain Analysis
12.2 Sales Channels Analysis
12.2.1 Tool Steel and Die Steel Sales Channels
12.2.2 Tool Steel and Die Steel Distributors
12.3 Tool Steel and Die Steel Customers
13 Estimates and Projections by Regions (2021-2026)
13.1 Global Tool Steel and Die Steel Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
13.1.1 Global Tool Steel and Die Steel Sales Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)
13.1.2 Global Tool Steel and Die Steel Revenue Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)
13.2 North America Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
13.2.1 North America Tool Steel and Die Steel Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
13.2.2 North America Tool Steel and Die Steel Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
13.2.3 North America Tool Steel and Die Steel Size Forecast by County (2021-2026)
13.3 Europe Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
13.3.1 Europe Tool Steel and Die Steel Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
13.3.2 Europe Tool Steel and Die Steel Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
13.3.3 Europe Tool Steel and Die Steel Size Forecast by County (2021-2026)
13.4 Asia Pacific Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
13.4.1 Asia Pacific Tool Steel and Die Steel Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
13.4.2 Asia Pacific Tool Steel and Die Steel Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
13.4.3 Asia Pacific Tool Steel and Die Steel Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)
13.5 Latin America Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
13.5.1 Latin America Tool Steel and Die Steel Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
13.5.2 Latin America Tool Steel and Die Steel Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
13.5.3 Latin America Tool Steel and Die Steel Size Forecast by County (2021-2026)
13.6 Middle East and Africa Market Forecast
13.6.1 Middle East and Africa Tool Steel and Die Steel Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
13.6.2 Middle East and Africa Tool Steel and Die Steel Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
13.6.3 Middle East and Africa Tool Steel and Die Steel Size Forecast by County (2021-2026)
14 Research Findings and Conclusion
15 Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.2 Data Source
15.2 Author Details
15.3 Disclaimer
