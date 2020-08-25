“
LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Semiconductor Chemical-mechanical Polishing (CMP) Material market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Semiconductor Chemical-mechanical Polishing (CMP) Material market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Semiconductor Chemical-mechanical Polishing (CMP) Material report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Semiconductor Chemical-mechanical Polishing (CMP) Material report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Semiconductor Chemical-mechanical Polishing (CMP) Material market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Semiconductor Chemical-mechanical Polishing (CMP) Material market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Semiconductor Chemical-mechanical Polishing (CMP) Material market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Semiconductor Chemical-mechanical Polishing (CMP) Material market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Semiconductor Chemical-mechanical Polishing (CMP) Material market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned in the Global Semiconductor Chemical-mechanical Polishing (CMP) Material Market Research Report: Cabot Microelectronics, DuPont, Fujimi Incorporated, Air Products, Versum Materials, Hitachi Chemical, Saint-Gobain, Asahi Glass, Ace Nanochem, Ferro, WEC Group, Anji Microelectronics, JSR Micro, Soulbrain, KC Tech
Global Semiconductor Chemical-mechanical Polishing (CMP) Material Market Segmentation by Product: CMP Pads, CMP Slurries
Global Semiconductor Chemical-mechanical Polishing (CMP) Material Market Segmentation by Application: Wafers, Substrates, Others
The Semiconductor Chemical-mechanical Polishing (CMP) Material Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Semiconductor Chemical-mechanical Polishing (CMP) Material market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Semiconductor Chemical-mechanical Polishing (CMP) Material market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Semiconductor Chemical-mechanical Polishing (CMP) Material market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Semiconductor Chemical-mechanical Polishing (CMP) Material industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Semiconductor Chemical-mechanical Polishing (CMP) Material market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Semiconductor Chemical-mechanical Polishing (CMP) Material market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Semiconductor Chemical-mechanical Polishing (CMP) Material market?
Table of Contents:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Research Scope
1.2 Top Semiconductor Chemical-mechanical Polishing (CMP) Material Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue
1.3 Market Segment by Type
1.3.1 Global Semiconductor Chemical-mechanical Polishing (CMP) Material Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026 (US$ Million)
1.3.2 CMP Pads
1.3.3 CMP Slurries
1.4 Market Segment by Application
1.4.1 Global Semiconductor Chemical-mechanical Polishing (CMP) Material Consumption by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
1.4.2 Wafers
1.4.3 Substrates
1.4.4 Others
1.5 Study Objectives
1.6 Years Considered
2 Global Market Perspective
2.1 Global Semiconductor Chemical-mechanical Polishing (CMP) Material Revenue (2015-2026)
2.1.1 Global Semiconductor Chemical-mechanical Polishing (CMP) Material Revenue (2015-2026)
2.1.2 Global Semiconductor Chemical-mechanical Polishing (CMP) Material Sales (2015-2026)
2.2 Global Semiconductor Chemical-mechanical Polishing (CMP) Material Market Size across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.2.1 Global Semiconductor Chemical-mechanical Polishing (CMP) Material Sales by Regions (2015-2020)
2.2.2 Global Semiconductor Chemical-mechanical Polishing (CMP) Material Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Top Semiconductor Chemical-mechanical Polishing (CMP) Material Regions (Countries) Ranking by Market Size
2.4 Semiconductor Chemical-mechanical Polishing (CMP) Material Industry Trends
2.4.1 Semiconductor Chemical-mechanical Polishing (CMP) Material Market Trends
2.4.2 Semiconductor Chemical-mechanical Polishing (CMP) Material Market Drivers
2.4.3 Semiconductor Chemical-mechanical Polishing (CMP) Material Market Challenges
2.4.4 Semiconductor Chemical-mechanical Polishing (CMP) Material Market Restraints
2.4.5 Primary Interviews with Key Semiconductor Chemical-mechanical Polishing (CMP) Material Players: Views for Future
3 Competitive Landscape by Manufacturers
3.1 Global Top Semiconductor Chemical-mechanical Polishing (CMP) Material Manufacturers by Sales (2015-2020)
3.1.1 Global Semiconductor Chemical-mechanical Polishing (CMP) Material Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.1.2 Global Semiconductor Chemical-mechanical Polishing (CMP) Material Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Semiconductor Chemical-mechanical Polishing (CMP) Material Sales in 2019
3.2 Global Top Manufacturers Semiconductor Chemical-mechanical Polishing (CMP) Material by Revenue
3.2.1 Global Semiconductor Chemical-mechanical Polishing (CMP) Material Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.2 Global Semiconductor Chemical-mechanical Polishing (CMP) Material Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.3 Global Semiconductor Chemical-mechanical Polishing (CMP) Material Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.3 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Semiconductor Chemical-mechanical Polishing (CMP) Material as of 2019)
3.4 Global Semiconductor Chemical-mechanical Polishing (CMP) Material Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers
3.5 Key Manufacturers Semiconductor Chemical-mechanical Polishing (CMP) Material Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served
3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Semiconductor Chemical-mechanical Polishing (CMP) Material Market
3.7 Key Manufacturers Semiconductor Chemical-mechanical Polishing (CMP) Material Product Offered
3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Market Size by Type
4.1 Global Semiconductor Chemical-mechanical Polishing (CMP) Material Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.2 Global Semiconductor Chemical-mechanical Polishing (CMP) Material Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.3 Global Semiconductor Chemical-mechanical Polishing (CMP) Material Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.4 Semiconductor Chemical-mechanical Polishing (CMP) Material Price by Type (2015-2020)
4.1 Global Semiconductor Chemical-mechanical Polishing (CMP) Material Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.2 Global Semiconductor Chemical-mechanical Polishing (CMP) Material Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.3 Global Semiconductor Chemical-mechanical Polishing (CMP) Material Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.4 Semiconductor Chemical-mechanical Polishing (CMP) Material Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
5 Global Semiconductor Chemical-mechanical Polishing (CMP) Material Market Size by Application
5.1 Global Semiconductor Chemical-mechanical Polishing (CMP) Material Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Global Semiconductor Chemical-mechanical Polishing (CMP) Material Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.3 Global Semiconductor Chemical-mechanical Polishing (CMP) Material Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.4 Semiconductor Chemical-mechanical Polishing (CMP) Material Price by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 Global Semiconductor Chemical-mechanical Polishing (CMP) Material Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.2 Global Semiconductor Chemical-mechanical Polishing (CMP) Material Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.3 Global Semiconductor Chemical-mechanical Polishing (CMP) Material Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.4 Semiconductor Chemical-mechanical Polishing (CMP) Material Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
6 North America
6.1 North America Semiconductor Chemical-mechanical Polishing (CMP) Material Breakdown Data by Company
6.2 North America Semiconductor Chemical-mechanical Polishing (CMP) Material Breakdown Data by Type
6.3 North America Semiconductor Chemical-mechanical Polishing (CMP) Material Breakdown Data by Application
6.4 North America Semiconductor Chemical-mechanical Polishing (CMP) Material Breakdown Data by Countries
6.4.1 North America Semiconductor Chemical-mechanical Polishing (CMP) Material Sales by Countries
6.4.2 North America Semiconductor Chemical-mechanical Polishing (CMP) Material Revenue by Countries
6.4.3 U.S.
6.4.4 Canada
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Semiconductor Chemical-mechanical Polishing (CMP) Material Breakdown Data by Company
7.2 Europe Semiconductor Chemical-mechanical Polishing (CMP) Material Breakdown Data by Type
7.3 Europe Semiconductor Chemical-mechanical Polishing (CMP) Material Breakdown Data by Application
7.4 Europe Semiconductor Chemical-mechanical Polishing (CMP) Material Breakdown Data by Countries
7.4.1 Europe Semiconductor Chemical-mechanical Polishing (CMP) Material Sales by Countries
7.4.2 Europe Semiconductor Chemical-mechanical Polishing (CMP) Material Revenue by Countries
7.4.3 Germany
7.4.4 France
7.4.5 U.K.
7.4.6 Italy
7.4.7 Russia
8 Asia Pacific
8.1 Asia Pacific Semiconductor Chemical-mechanical Polishing (CMP) Material Breakdown Data by Company
8.2 Asia Pacific Semiconductor Chemical-mechanical Polishing (CMP) Material Breakdown Data by Type
8.3 Asia Pacific Semiconductor Chemical-mechanical Polishing (CMP) Material Breakdown Data by Application
8.4 Asia Pacific Semiconductor Chemical-mechanical Polishing (CMP) Material Breakdown Data by Regions
8.4.1 Asia Pacific Semiconductor Chemical-mechanical Polishing (CMP) Material Sales by Regions
8.4.2 Asia Pacific Semiconductor Chemical-mechanical Polishing (CMP) Material Revenue by Regions
8.4.3 China
8.4.4 Japan
8.4.5 South Korea
8.4.6 India
8.4.7 Australia
8.4.8 Taiwan
8.4.9 Indonesia
8.4.10 Thailand
8.4.11 Malaysia
8.4.12 Philippines
8.4.13 Vietnam
9 Latin America
9.1 Latin America Semiconductor Chemical-mechanical Polishing (CMP) Material Breakdown Data by Company
9.2 Latin America Semiconductor Chemical-mechanical Polishing (CMP) Material Breakdown Data by Type
9.3 Latin America Semiconductor Chemical-mechanical Polishing (CMP) Material Breakdown Data by Application
9.4 Latin America Semiconductor Chemical-mechanical Polishing (CMP) Material Breakdown Data by Countries
9.4.1 Latin America Semiconductor Chemical-mechanical Polishing (CMP) Material Sales by Countries
9.4.2 Latin America Semiconductor Chemical-mechanical Polishing (CMP) Material Revenue by Countries
9.4.3 Mexico
9.4.4 Brazil
9.4.5 Argentina
10 Middle East and Africa
10.1 Middle East and Africa Semiconductor Chemical-mechanical Polishing (CMP) Material Breakdown Data by Type
10.2 Middle East and Africa Semiconductor Chemical-mechanical Polishing (CMP) Material Breakdown Data by Application
10.3 Middle East and Africa Semiconductor Chemical-mechanical Polishing (CMP) Material Breakdown Data by Countries
10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Semiconductor Chemical-mechanical Polishing (CMP) Material Sales by Countries
10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Semiconductor Chemical-mechanical Polishing (CMP) Material Revenue by Countries
10.3.3 Turkey
10.3.4 Saudi Arabia
10.3.5 U.A.E
11 Company Profiles
11.1 Cabot Microelectronics
11.1.1 Cabot Microelectronics Corporation Information
11.1.2 Cabot Microelectronics Business Overview
11.1.3 Cabot Microelectronics Semiconductor Chemical-mechanical Polishing (CMP) Material Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.1.4 Cabot Microelectronics Semiconductor Chemical-mechanical Polishing (CMP) Material Products and Services
11.1.5 Cabot Microelectronics SWOT Analysis
11.1.6 Cabot Microelectronics Recent Developments
11.2 DuPont
11.2.1 DuPont Corporation Information
11.2.2 DuPont Business Overview
11.2.3 DuPont Semiconductor Chemical-mechanical Polishing (CMP) Material Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.2.4 DuPont Semiconductor Chemical-mechanical Polishing (CMP) Material Products and Services
11.2.5 DuPont SWOT Analysis
11.2.6 DuPont Recent Developments
11.3 Fujimi Incorporated
11.3.1 Fujimi Incorporated Corporation Information
11.3.2 Fujimi Incorporated Business Overview
11.3.3 Fujimi Incorporated Semiconductor Chemical-mechanical Polishing (CMP) Material Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.3.4 Fujimi Incorporated Semiconductor Chemical-mechanical Polishing (CMP) Material Products and Services
11.3.5 Fujimi Incorporated SWOT Analysis
11.3.6 Fujimi Incorporated Recent Developments
11.4 Air Products
11.4.1 Air Products Corporation Information
11.4.2 Air Products Business Overview
11.4.3 Air Products Semiconductor Chemical-mechanical Polishing (CMP) Material Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.4.4 Air Products Semiconductor Chemical-mechanical Polishing (CMP) Material Products and Services
11.4.5 Air Products SWOT Analysis
11.4.6 Air Products Recent Developments
11.5 Versum Materials
11.5.1 Versum Materials Corporation Information
11.5.2 Versum Materials Business Overview
11.5.3 Versum Materials Semiconductor Chemical-mechanical Polishing (CMP) Material Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.5.4 Versum Materials Semiconductor Chemical-mechanical Polishing (CMP) Material Products and Services
11.5.5 Versum Materials SWOT Analysis
11.5.6 Versum Materials Recent Developments
11.6 Hitachi Chemical
11.6.1 Hitachi Chemical Corporation Information
11.6.2 Hitachi Chemical Business Overview
11.6.3 Hitachi Chemical Semiconductor Chemical-mechanical Polishing (CMP) Material Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.6.4 Hitachi Chemical Semiconductor Chemical-mechanical Polishing (CMP) Material Products and Services
11.6.5 Hitachi Chemical SWOT Analysis
11.6.6 Hitachi Chemical Recent Developments
11.7 Saint-Gobain
11.7.1 Saint-Gobain Corporation Information
11.7.2 Saint-Gobain Business Overview
11.7.3 Saint-Gobain Semiconductor Chemical-mechanical Polishing (CMP) Material Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.7.4 Saint-Gobain Semiconductor Chemical-mechanical Polishing (CMP) Material Products and Services
11.7.5 Saint-Gobain SWOT Analysis
11.7.6 Saint-Gobain Recent Developments
11.8 Asahi Glass
11.8.1 Asahi Glass Corporation Information
11.8.2 Asahi Glass Business Overview
11.8.3 Asahi Glass Semiconductor Chemical-mechanical Polishing (CMP) Material Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.8.4 Asahi Glass Semiconductor Chemical-mechanical Polishing (CMP) Material Products and Services
11.8.5 Asahi Glass SWOT Analysis
11.8.6 Asahi Glass Recent Developments
11.9 Ace Nanochem
11.9.1 Ace Nanochem Corporation Information
11.9.2 Ace Nanochem Business Overview
11.9.3 Ace Nanochem Semiconductor Chemical-mechanical Polishing (CMP) Material Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.9.4 Ace Nanochem Semiconductor Chemical-mechanical Polishing (CMP) Material Products and Services
11.9.5 Ace Nanochem SWOT Analysis
11.9.6 Ace Nanochem Recent Developments
11.10 Ferro
11.10.1 Ferro Corporation Information
11.10.2 Ferro Business Overview
11.10.3 Ferro Semiconductor Chemical-mechanical Polishing (CMP) Material Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.10.4 Ferro Semiconductor Chemical-mechanical Polishing (CMP) Material Products and Services
11.10.5 Ferro SWOT Analysis
11.10.6 Ferro Recent Developments
11.11 WEC Group
11.11.1 WEC Group Corporation Information
11.11.2 WEC Group Business Overview
11.11.3 WEC Group Semiconductor Chemical-mechanical Polishing (CMP) Material Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.11.4 WEC Group Semiconductor Chemical-mechanical Polishing (CMP) Material Products and Services
11.11.5 WEC Group SWOT Analysis
11.11.6 WEC Group Recent Developments
11.12 Anji Microelectronics
11.12.1 Anji Microelectronics Corporation Information
11.12.2 Anji Microelectronics Business Overview
11.12.3 Anji Microelectronics Semiconductor Chemical-mechanical Polishing (CMP) Material Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.12.4 Anji Microelectronics Semiconductor Chemical-mechanical Polishing (CMP) Material Products and Services
11.12.5 Anji Microelectronics SWOT Analysis
11.12.6 Anji Microelectronics Recent Developments
11.13 JSR Micro
11.13.1 JSR Micro Corporation Information
11.13.2 JSR Micro Business Overview
11.13.3 JSR Micro Semiconductor Chemical-mechanical Polishing (CMP) Material Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.13.4 JSR Micro Semiconductor Chemical-mechanical Polishing (CMP) Material Products and Services
11.13.5 JSR Micro SWOT Analysis
11.13.6 JSR Micro Recent Developments
11.14 Soulbrain
11.14.1 Soulbrain Corporation Information
11.14.2 Soulbrain Business Overview
11.14.3 Soulbrain Semiconductor Chemical-mechanical Polishing (CMP) Material Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.14.4 Soulbrain Semiconductor Chemical-mechanical Polishing (CMP) Material Products and Services
11.14.5 Soulbrain SWOT Analysis
11.14.6 Soulbrain Recent Developments
11.15 KC Tech
11.15.1 KC Tech Corporation Information
11.15.2 KC Tech Business Overview
11.15.3 KC Tech Semiconductor Chemical-mechanical Polishing (CMP) Material Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.15.4 KC Tech Semiconductor Chemical-mechanical Polishing (CMP) Material Products and Services
11.15.5 KC Tech SWOT Analysis
11.15.6 KC Tech Recent Developments
12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
12.1 Semiconductor Chemical-mechanical Polishing (CMP) Material Value Chain Analysis
12.2 Sales Channels Analysis
12.2.1 Semiconductor Chemical-mechanical Polishing (CMP) Material Sales Channels
12.2.2 Semiconductor Chemical-mechanical Polishing (CMP) Material Distributors
12.3 Semiconductor Chemical-mechanical Polishing (CMP) Material Customers
13 Estimates and Projections by Regions (2021-2026)
13.1 Global Semiconductor Chemical-mechanical Polishing (CMP) Material Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
13.1.1 Global Semiconductor Chemical-mechanical Polishing (CMP) Material Sales Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)
13.1.2 Global Semiconductor Chemical-mechanical Polishing (CMP) Material Revenue Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)
13.2 North America Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
13.2.1 North America Semiconductor Chemical-mechanical Polishing (CMP) Material Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
13.2.2 North America Semiconductor Chemical-mechanical Polishing (CMP) Material Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
13.2.3 North America Semiconductor Chemical-mechanical Polishing (CMP) Material Size Forecast by County (2021-2026)
13.3 Europe Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
13.3.1 Europe Semiconductor Chemical-mechanical Polishing (CMP) Material Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
13.3.2 Europe Semiconductor Chemical-mechanical Polishing (CMP) Material Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
13.3.3 Europe Semiconductor Chemical-mechanical Polishing (CMP) Material Size Forecast by County (2021-2026)
13.4 Asia Pacific Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
13.4.1 Asia Pacific Semiconductor Chemical-mechanical Polishing (CMP) Material Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
13.4.2 Asia Pacific Semiconductor Chemical-mechanical Polishing (CMP) Material Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
13.4.3 Asia Pacific Semiconductor Chemical-mechanical Polishing (CMP) Material Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)
13.5 Latin America Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
13.5.1 Latin America Semiconductor Chemical-mechanical Polishing (CMP) Material Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
13.5.2 Latin America Semiconductor Chemical-mechanical Polishing (CMP) Material Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
13.5.3 Latin America Semiconductor Chemical-mechanical Polishing (CMP) Material Size Forecast by County (2021-2026)
13.6 Middle East and Africa Market Forecast
13.6.1 Middle East and Africa Semiconductor Chemical-mechanical Polishing (CMP) Material Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
13.6.2 Middle East and Africa Semiconductor Chemical-mechanical Polishing (CMP) Material Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
13.6.3 Middle East and Africa Semiconductor Chemical-mechanical Polishing (CMP) Material Size Forecast by County (2021-2026)
14 Research Findings and Conclusion
15 Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.2 Data Source
15.2 Author Details
15.3 Disclaimer
