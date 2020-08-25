“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Semiconductor Chemical-mechanical Polishing (CMP) Material market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Semiconductor Chemical-mechanical Polishing (CMP) Material market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Semiconductor Chemical-mechanical Polishing (CMP) Material report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Semiconductor Chemical-mechanical Polishing (CMP) Material report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Semiconductor Chemical-mechanical Polishing (CMP) Material market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Semiconductor Chemical-mechanical Polishing (CMP) Material market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Semiconductor Chemical-mechanical Polishing (CMP) Material market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Semiconductor Chemical-mechanical Polishing (CMP) Material market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Semiconductor Chemical-mechanical Polishing (CMP) Material market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Semiconductor Chemical-mechanical Polishing (CMP) Material Market Research Report: Cabot Microelectronics, DuPont, Fujimi Incorporated, Air Products, Versum Materials, Hitachi Chemical, Saint-Gobain, Asahi Glass, Ace Nanochem, Ferro, WEC Group, Anji Microelectronics, JSR Micro, Soulbrain, KC Tech

Global Semiconductor Chemical-mechanical Polishing (CMP) Material Market Segmentation by Product: CMP Pads, CMP Slurries

Global Semiconductor Chemical-mechanical Polishing (CMP) Material Market Segmentation by Application: Wafers, Substrates, Others

The Semiconductor Chemical-mechanical Polishing (CMP) Material Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Semiconductor Chemical-mechanical Polishing (CMP) Material market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Semiconductor Chemical-mechanical Polishing (CMP) Material market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Semiconductor Chemical-mechanical Polishing (CMP) Material market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Semiconductor Chemical-mechanical Polishing (CMP) Material industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Semiconductor Chemical-mechanical Polishing (CMP) Material market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Semiconductor Chemical-mechanical Polishing (CMP) Material market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Semiconductor Chemical-mechanical Polishing (CMP) Material market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Top Semiconductor Chemical-mechanical Polishing (CMP) Material Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.3 Market Segment by Type

1.3.1 Global Semiconductor Chemical-mechanical Polishing (CMP) Material Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026 (US$ Million)

1.3.2 CMP Pads

1.3.3 CMP Slurries

1.4 Market Segment by Application

1.4.1 Global Semiconductor Chemical-mechanical Polishing (CMP) Material Consumption by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Wafers

1.4.3 Substrates

1.4.4 Others

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered

2 Global Market Perspective

2.1 Global Semiconductor Chemical-mechanical Polishing (CMP) Material Revenue (2015-2026)

2.1.1 Global Semiconductor Chemical-mechanical Polishing (CMP) Material Revenue (2015-2026)

2.1.2 Global Semiconductor Chemical-mechanical Polishing (CMP) Material Sales (2015-2026)

2.2 Global Semiconductor Chemical-mechanical Polishing (CMP) Material Market Size across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.1 Global Semiconductor Chemical-mechanical Polishing (CMP) Material Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Semiconductor Chemical-mechanical Polishing (CMP) Material Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Semiconductor Chemical-mechanical Polishing (CMP) Material Regions (Countries) Ranking by Market Size

2.4 Semiconductor Chemical-mechanical Polishing (CMP) Material Industry Trends

2.4.1 Semiconductor Chemical-mechanical Polishing (CMP) Material Market Trends

2.4.2 Semiconductor Chemical-mechanical Polishing (CMP) Material Market Drivers

2.4.3 Semiconductor Chemical-mechanical Polishing (CMP) Material Market Challenges

2.4.4 Semiconductor Chemical-mechanical Polishing (CMP) Material Market Restraints

2.4.5 Primary Interviews with Key Semiconductor Chemical-mechanical Polishing (CMP) Material Players: Views for Future

3 Competitive Landscape by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Semiconductor Chemical-mechanical Polishing (CMP) Material Manufacturers by Sales (2015-2020)

3.1.1 Global Semiconductor Chemical-mechanical Polishing (CMP) Material Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Semiconductor Chemical-mechanical Polishing (CMP) Material Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Semiconductor Chemical-mechanical Polishing (CMP) Material Sales in 2019

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers Semiconductor Chemical-mechanical Polishing (CMP) Material by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Semiconductor Chemical-mechanical Polishing (CMP) Material Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Semiconductor Chemical-mechanical Polishing (CMP) Material Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Semiconductor Chemical-mechanical Polishing (CMP) Material Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Semiconductor Chemical-mechanical Polishing (CMP) Material as of 2019)

3.4 Global Semiconductor Chemical-mechanical Polishing (CMP) Material Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers Semiconductor Chemical-mechanical Polishing (CMP) Material Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Semiconductor Chemical-mechanical Polishing (CMP) Material Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers Semiconductor Chemical-mechanical Polishing (CMP) Material Product Offered

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Semiconductor Chemical-mechanical Polishing (CMP) Material Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Semiconductor Chemical-mechanical Polishing (CMP) Material Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global Semiconductor Chemical-mechanical Polishing (CMP) Material Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Semiconductor Chemical-mechanical Polishing (CMP) Material Price by Type (2015-2020)

4.1 Global Semiconductor Chemical-mechanical Polishing (CMP) Material Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Semiconductor Chemical-mechanical Polishing (CMP) Material Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global Semiconductor Chemical-mechanical Polishing (CMP) Material Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.4 Semiconductor Chemical-mechanical Polishing (CMP) Material Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

5 Global Semiconductor Chemical-mechanical Polishing (CMP) Material Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Semiconductor Chemical-mechanical Polishing (CMP) Material Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Semiconductor Chemical-mechanical Polishing (CMP) Material Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Global Semiconductor Chemical-mechanical Polishing (CMP) Material Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.4 Semiconductor Chemical-mechanical Polishing (CMP) Material Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Semiconductor Chemical-mechanical Polishing (CMP) Material Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Semiconductor Chemical-mechanical Polishing (CMP) Material Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Semiconductor Chemical-mechanical Polishing (CMP) Material Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.4 Semiconductor Chemical-mechanical Polishing (CMP) Material Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Semiconductor Chemical-mechanical Polishing (CMP) Material Breakdown Data by Company

6.2 North America Semiconductor Chemical-mechanical Polishing (CMP) Material Breakdown Data by Type

6.3 North America Semiconductor Chemical-mechanical Polishing (CMP) Material Breakdown Data by Application

6.4 North America Semiconductor Chemical-mechanical Polishing (CMP) Material Breakdown Data by Countries

6.4.1 North America Semiconductor Chemical-mechanical Polishing (CMP) Material Sales by Countries

6.4.2 North America Semiconductor Chemical-mechanical Polishing (CMP) Material Revenue by Countries

6.4.3 U.S.

6.4.4 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Semiconductor Chemical-mechanical Polishing (CMP) Material Breakdown Data by Company

7.2 Europe Semiconductor Chemical-mechanical Polishing (CMP) Material Breakdown Data by Type

7.3 Europe Semiconductor Chemical-mechanical Polishing (CMP) Material Breakdown Data by Application

7.4 Europe Semiconductor Chemical-mechanical Polishing (CMP) Material Breakdown Data by Countries

7.4.1 Europe Semiconductor Chemical-mechanical Polishing (CMP) Material Sales by Countries

7.4.2 Europe Semiconductor Chemical-mechanical Polishing (CMP) Material Revenue by Countries

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Semiconductor Chemical-mechanical Polishing (CMP) Material Breakdown Data by Company

8.2 Asia Pacific Semiconductor Chemical-mechanical Polishing (CMP) Material Breakdown Data by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Semiconductor Chemical-mechanical Polishing (CMP) Material Breakdown Data by Application

8.4 Asia Pacific Semiconductor Chemical-mechanical Polishing (CMP) Material Breakdown Data by Regions

8.4.1 Asia Pacific Semiconductor Chemical-mechanical Polishing (CMP) Material Sales by Regions

8.4.2 Asia Pacific Semiconductor Chemical-mechanical Polishing (CMP) Material Revenue by Regions

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 India

8.4.7 Australia

8.4.8 Taiwan

8.4.9 Indonesia

8.4.10 Thailand

8.4.11 Malaysia

8.4.12 Philippines

8.4.13 Vietnam

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Semiconductor Chemical-mechanical Polishing (CMP) Material Breakdown Data by Company

9.2 Latin America Semiconductor Chemical-mechanical Polishing (CMP) Material Breakdown Data by Type

9.3 Latin America Semiconductor Chemical-mechanical Polishing (CMP) Material Breakdown Data by Application

9.4 Latin America Semiconductor Chemical-mechanical Polishing (CMP) Material Breakdown Data by Countries

9.4.1 Latin America Semiconductor Chemical-mechanical Polishing (CMP) Material Sales by Countries

9.4.2 Latin America Semiconductor Chemical-mechanical Polishing (CMP) Material Revenue by Countries

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil

9.4.5 Argentina

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Semiconductor Chemical-mechanical Polishing (CMP) Material Breakdown Data by Type

10.2 Middle East and Africa Semiconductor Chemical-mechanical Polishing (CMP) Material Breakdown Data by Application

10.3 Middle East and Africa Semiconductor Chemical-mechanical Polishing (CMP) Material Breakdown Data by Countries

10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Semiconductor Chemical-mechanical Polishing (CMP) Material Sales by Countries

10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Semiconductor Chemical-mechanical Polishing (CMP) Material Revenue by Countries

10.3.3 Turkey

10.3.4 Saudi Arabia

10.3.5 U.A.E

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Cabot Microelectronics

11.1.1 Cabot Microelectronics Corporation Information

11.1.2 Cabot Microelectronics Business Overview

11.1.3 Cabot Microelectronics Semiconductor Chemical-mechanical Polishing (CMP) Material Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 Cabot Microelectronics Semiconductor Chemical-mechanical Polishing (CMP) Material Products and Services

11.1.5 Cabot Microelectronics SWOT Analysis

11.1.6 Cabot Microelectronics Recent Developments

11.2 DuPont

11.2.1 DuPont Corporation Information

11.2.2 DuPont Business Overview

11.2.3 DuPont Semiconductor Chemical-mechanical Polishing (CMP) Material Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 DuPont Semiconductor Chemical-mechanical Polishing (CMP) Material Products and Services

11.2.5 DuPont SWOT Analysis

11.2.6 DuPont Recent Developments

11.3 Fujimi Incorporated

11.3.1 Fujimi Incorporated Corporation Information

11.3.2 Fujimi Incorporated Business Overview

11.3.3 Fujimi Incorporated Semiconductor Chemical-mechanical Polishing (CMP) Material Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 Fujimi Incorporated Semiconductor Chemical-mechanical Polishing (CMP) Material Products and Services

11.3.5 Fujimi Incorporated SWOT Analysis

11.3.6 Fujimi Incorporated Recent Developments

11.4 Air Products

11.4.1 Air Products Corporation Information

11.4.2 Air Products Business Overview

11.4.3 Air Products Semiconductor Chemical-mechanical Polishing (CMP) Material Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 Air Products Semiconductor Chemical-mechanical Polishing (CMP) Material Products and Services

11.4.5 Air Products SWOT Analysis

11.4.6 Air Products Recent Developments

11.5 Versum Materials

11.5.1 Versum Materials Corporation Information

11.5.2 Versum Materials Business Overview

11.5.3 Versum Materials Semiconductor Chemical-mechanical Polishing (CMP) Material Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 Versum Materials Semiconductor Chemical-mechanical Polishing (CMP) Material Products and Services

11.5.5 Versum Materials SWOT Analysis

11.5.6 Versum Materials Recent Developments

11.6 Hitachi Chemical

11.6.1 Hitachi Chemical Corporation Information

11.6.2 Hitachi Chemical Business Overview

11.6.3 Hitachi Chemical Semiconductor Chemical-mechanical Polishing (CMP) Material Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 Hitachi Chemical Semiconductor Chemical-mechanical Polishing (CMP) Material Products and Services

11.6.5 Hitachi Chemical SWOT Analysis

11.6.6 Hitachi Chemical Recent Developments

11.7 Saint-Gobain

11.7.1 Saint-Gobain Corporation Information

11.7.2 Saint-Gobain Business Overview

11.7.3 Saint-Gobain Semiconductor Chemical-mechanical Polishing (CMP) Material Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 Saint-Gobain Semiconductor Chemical-mechanical Polishing (CMP) Material Products and Services

11.7.5 Saint-Gobain SWOT Analysis

11.7.6 Saint-Gobain Recent Developments

11.8 Asahi Glass

11.8.1 Asahi Glass Corporation Information

11.8.2 Asahi Glass Business Overview

11.8.3 Asahi Glass Semiconductor Chemical-mechanical Polishing (CMP) Material Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 Asahi Glass Semiconductor Chemical-mechanical Polishing (CMP) Material Products and Services

11.8.5 Asahi Glass SWOT Analysis

11.8.6 Asahi Glass Recent Developments

11.9 Ace Nanochem

11.9.1 Ace Nanochem Corporation Information

11.9.2 Ace Nanochem Business Overview

11.9.3 Ace Nanochem Semiconductor Chemical-mechanical Polishing (CMP) Material Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 Ace Nanochem Semiconductor Chemical-mechanical Polishing (CMP) Material Products and Services

11.9.5 Ace Nanochem SWOT Analysis

11.9.6 Ace Nanochem Recent Developments

11.10 Ferro

11.10.1 Ferro Corporation Information

11.10.2 Ferro Business Overview

11.10.3 Ferro Semiconductor Chemical-mechanical Polishing (CMP) Material Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 Ferro Semiconductor Chemical-mechanical Polishing (CMP) Material Products and Services

11.10.5 Ferro SWOT Analysis

11.10.6 Ferro Recent Developments

11.11 WEC Group

11.11.1 WEC Group Corporation Information

11.11.2 WEC Group Business Overview

11.11.3 WEC Group Semiconductor Chemical-mechanical Polishing (CMP) Material Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.11.4 WEC Group Semiconductor Chemical-mechanical Polishing (CMP) Material Products and Services

11.11.5 WEC Group SWOT Analysis

11.11.6 WEC Group Recent Developments

11.12 Anji Microelectronics

11.12.1 Anji Microelectronics Corporation Information

11.12.2 Anji Microelectronics Business Overview

11.12.3 Anji Microelectronics Semiconductor Chemical-mechanical Polishing (CMP) Material Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.12.4 Anji Microelectronics Semiconductor Chemical-mechanical Polishing (CMP) Material Products and Services

11.12.5 Anji Microelectronics SWOT Analysis

11.12.6 Anji Microelectronics Recent Developments

11.13 JSR Micro

11.13.1 JSR Micro Corporation Information

11.13.2 JSR Micro Business Overview

11.13.3 JSR Micro Semiconductor Chemical-mechanical Polishing (CMP) Material Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.13.4 JSR Micro Semiconductor Chemical-mechanical Polishing (CMP) Material Products and Services

11.13.5 JSR Micro SWOT Analysis

11.13.6 JSR Micro Recent Developments

11.14 Soulbrain

11.14.1 Soulbrain Corporation Information

11.14.2 Soulbrain Business Overview

11.14.3 Soulbrain Semiconductor Chemical-mechanical Polishing (CMP) Material Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.14.4 Soulbrain Semiconductor Chemical-mechanical Polishing (CMP) Material Products and Services

11.14.5 Soulbrain SWOT Analysis

11.14.6 Soulbrain Recent Developments

11.15 KC Tech

11.15.1 KC Tech Corporation Information

11.15.2 KC Tech Business Overview

11.15.3 KC Tech Semiconductor Chemical-mechanical Polishing (CMP) Material Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.15.4 KC Tech Semiconductor Chemical-mechanical Polishing (CMP) Material Products and Services

11.15.5 KC Tech SWOT Analysis

11.15.6 KC Tech Recent Developments

12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12.1 Semiconductor Chemical-mechanical Polishing (CMP) Material Value Chain Analysis

12.2 Sales Channels Analysis

12.2.1 Semiconductor Chemical-mechanical Polishing (CMP) Material Sales Channels

12.2.2 Semiconductor Chemical-mechanical Polishing (CMP) Material Distributors

12.3 Semiconductor Chemical-mechanical Polishing (CMP) Material Customers

13 Estimates and Projections by Regions (2021-2026)

13.1 Global Semiconductor Chemical-mechanical Polishing (CMP) Material Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

13.1.1 Global Semiconductor Chemical-mechanical Polishing (CMP) Material Sales Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Semiconductor Chemical-mechanical Polishing (CMP) Material Revenue Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

13.2 North America Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

13.2.1 North America Semiconductor Chemical-mechanical Polishing (CMP) Material Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

13.2.2 North America Semiconductor Chemical-mechanical Polishing (CMP) Material Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

13.2.3 North America Semiconductor Chemical-mechanical Polishing (CMP) Material Size Forecast by County (2021-2026)

13.3 Europe Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

13.3.1 Europe Semiconductor Chemical-mechanical Polishing (CMP) Material Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

13.3.2 Europe Semiconductor Chemical-mechanical Polishing (CMP) Material Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

13.3.3 Europe Semiconductor Chemical-mechanical Polishing (CMP) Material Size Forecast by County (2021-2026)

13.4 Asia Pacific Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

13.4.1 Asia Pacific Semiconductor Chemical-mechanical Polishing (CMP) Material Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

13.4.2 Asia Pacific Semiconductor Chemical-mechanical Polishing (CMP) Material Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

13.4.3 Asia Pacific Semiconductor Chemical-mechanical Polishing (CMP) Material Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

13.5 Latin America Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

13.5.1 Latin America Semiconductor Chemical-mechanical Polishing (CMP) Material Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

13.5.2 Latin America Semiconductor Chemical-mechanical Polishing (CMP) Material Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

13.5.3 Latin America Semiconductor Chemical-mechanical Polishing (CMP) Material Size Forecast by County (2021-2026)

13.6 Middle East and Africa Market Forecast

13.6.1 Middle East and Africa Semiconductor Chemical-mechanical Polishing (CMP) Material Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

13.6.2 Middle East and Africa Semiconductor Chemical-mechanical Polishing (CMP) Material Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

13.6.3 Middle East and Africa Semiconductor Chemical-mechanical Polishing (CMP) Material Size Forecast by County (2021-2026)

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

”