The Global Airport and Marine Port Security Market was valued at USD 54.21 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 113.53 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.56% from 2017 to 2025.

Airport & marine ports are the gateways to the global economy for exchange of goods and for passenger travel. Airport and marine port security technology systems deployment include surveillance systems, physical access control, screening and scanning, perimeter intrusion detection system, and network access.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Rising internal and external threats

1.2 Need for security rules and regulations

1.3 Growing investment in airport and marine port infrastructure

1.4 Growing demand for integrated security infrastructure

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Complexities with upgrading the existing security systems

2.2 Increasing sophistication of threats

Market Segmentation:

The Global Airport and Marine Port Security Market is segmented on the technology, infrastructure, service, and region.

1. By Technology:

1.1 Real-Time Location Systems

1.2 Screening and Scanning Systems

1.3 Surveillance Systems

1.4 Network Access Control and Security

1.5 Physical Access Control Systems

1.6 Perimeter Intrusion Detection System

2. By Infrastructure:

2.1 Airport

2.2 Marine Port

3. By Service:

3.1 Training and Consulting

3.2 System Integration

3.3 Facility and Asset Management

4. By Region:

4.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

4.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

4.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

4.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

4.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Tyco International Ltd.

2. L-3 Communications Holdings Inc.

3. Honeywell International, Inc.

4. HCL Infosystems Limited

5. Bosch Security Systems

6. Unisys Corporation

7. Flir Systems, Inc.

8. Raytheon

9. SAAB AB

10. Siemens AG

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

