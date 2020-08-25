Global railway authorities are promoting rail transport as the first choice of customers. In order to meet operators’ requirements, train seat manufacturing companies are providing luxurious seats by using high-quality train seat materials with more cushioning. In 2019, the global train seat materials market revenue is projected to be valued at ~US$ 1.8 Bn.

Key Takeaways of the Train Seat Materials Market Study

Railway authorities are focusing on inclusion of new seat materials such as leather to improve durability, comfort, and fire-resistance of train seats.

Leather train seats are considered to be more hygienic, ergonomic, and aesthetically-appealing as compared to other materials.

High speed trains – an innovative rail transport system – have been garnering significant traction over airlines and long-distance bus services in terms of infrastructure, interior design, and maintenance. This is expected to lead to increasing demand for high-quality train seat materials.

Comfort and luxury will remain key parameters in innovative train seat materials.

Asia Pacific continues to be a lucrative market for stakeholders, owing to growing modernization of railway operations and presence of largest rail networks in the region.

“Durability, low maintenance, chemical and stain resistance have been the important attributes of train seat materials. Manufacturers are further expected to extend their focus to design aesthetics of train seat materials, which would create a range of innovation opportunities in the near future,” says PMR analyst. How the Coronavirus Threat has Taken Global Business into Uncharted Waters

Manufacturers are focusing on introducing new materials that outperform conventional fabrics and provide exceptional properties. The train seat materials market growth is mainly driven by the development of rail networks across the globe. In the past few years, demand for unique train seat materials has been increasing to provide more comfort and luxury in trains, and enable designing of train seats similar to airline seats.

Company Profiles

Magna International, Inc.

GRAMMER AG

Freedman Seating Co.

Franz Kiel GmbH

Compin-Fainsa

FISA Srl

Kustom Seating Unlimited, Inc.

Rescroft Ltd.

FENIX Group, LLC

FlexoFoam Pvt. Ltd.

iFoam Ltd.

Delimajaya Group

TransCal Company

Rojac Urethane Limited

USSC Group, Inc.

