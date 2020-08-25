Oil and gas logistics is the transportation of drilling equipment, extracted natural gas and crude oil, and other products from one place to another place. A growing number of the oil rig is the rising demand for the transportation that augmenting in the growth of the oil and gas logistics market. Moreover, the increasing demand for high-end logistics and supply chain solutions is also triggering the growth of the oil and gas logistics market.

What is the Dynamics of Oil and Gas Logistics Market?

The upsurge in oil and gas exploration and production activities is a major factor that driving the growth of the oil and gas logistics market. The increasing demand for the contract logistic service due to their upgraded technologies and more specialized service, thus increasing demand for the oil and gas logistics market. Furthermore, increasing the use of blockchain technology in oil and gas transportation is also influences the growth of the oil and gas logistics market. New oilfield discoveries and increasing gas shale gas production are expected to boost the growth of the oil and gas logistics market.

What is the SCOPE of Oil and Gas Logistics Market?

The “Global Oil and Gas Logistics Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Oil and gas logistics industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview Oil and gas logistics market with detailed market segmentation by type, application, and geography. The global Oil and gas logistics market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Oil and gas logistics market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the Oil and gas logistics market.

What is the Market Segmentation?

The global oil and gas logistics market is segmented on the basis of type, application. On the basis type the market is segmented as upstream, midstream, downstream. On the basis application the market is segmented as onshore, offshore.

What is the Regional Framework of Oil and Gas Logistics Market?

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global oil and gas logistics market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The oil and gas logistics market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Table Of Content

1.INTRODUCTION

2. KEY TAKEWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. OIL AND GAS LOGISTICS MARKET LANDSCAPE

5. OIL AND GAS LOGISTICS MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

6. OIL AND GAS LOGISTICS MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS

7. OIL AND GAS LOGISTICS MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – TYPE

8. OIL AND GAS LOGISTICS MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – APPLICATION

9. OIL AND GAS LOGISTICS MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

10. INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE

11. OIL AND GAS LOGISTICS MARKET, KEY COMPANY PROFILES

12. APPENDIX

