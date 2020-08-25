The growing demand for software and services in the banking sector is the major factor that is boosting the growth of the market. Several banks are adopting the various software to offer better service to their customer, hence boosting the growth of the retail banking IT spending market. Increasing spending on IT services such as system integration, consulting, maintenance, software deployment, support, hardware deployment, others. These are the factors that are boosting the growth of the retail banking IT spending market.

Top Companies Covered in this Report: Accenture, Cisco Systems, Inc., Dell Inc., HP, IBM, Infosys Limited, Intel Corporation, Microsoft, Oracle, Teradata

What is the Dynamics of Retail Banking IT Spending Market?

Retail banks spend on emerging technologies such as core banking, analytical technologies, online banking, mobile banking, channel management, and others that are influencing the growth of the market. Increase cyber-attacks have significantly increased the adoption of cloud-based technology, which further propels the growth of the retail banking IT spending market. For safety and security of data and confidentiality of data, a number of banks across the globe are increasing their spending on risk management that is expected to increase the demand for the retail banking IT spending market.

What is the SCOPE of Retail Banking IT Spending Market?

The “Global Retail Banking IT Spending Market Analysis To 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the retail banking IT spending industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview retail banking IT spending market with detailed market segmentation by spending type, platform, and geography. The global retail banking IT spending market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading retail banking IT spending market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the retail banking IT spending market.

What is the Market Segmentation?

The global retail banking IT spending market is segmented on the basis of spending type, platform. On the basis of spending type the market is segmented as core banking, online banking, mobile banking, analytical technologies, others. On the basis of platform the market is segmented as hardware, software, services.

What is the Regional Framework of Retail Banking IT Spending Market?

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global retail banking IT spending market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The retail banking IT spending market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Table Of Content

1.INTRODUCTION

2. KEY TAKEWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. RETAIL BANKING IT SPENDING MARKET LANDSCAPE

5. RETAIL BANKING IT SPENDING MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

6. RETAIL BANKING IT SPENDING MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS

7. RETAIL BANKING IT SPENDING MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – SPENDING TYPE

8. RETAIL BANKING IT SPENDING MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – PLATFORM

9. RETAIL BANKING IT SPENDING MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

10. INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE

11. RETAIL BANKING IT SPENDING MARKET, KEY COMPANY PROFILES

12. APPENDIX

