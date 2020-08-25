According to The Insight Partners Biodegradable Plastic Market report 2027, discusses various factors driving or restraining the market, which will help the future market to grow with promising CAGR. The Biodegradable Plastic Market Research Reports offers an extensive collection of reports on different markets covering crucial details. The report studies the competitive environment of the Biodegradable Plastic Market is based on company profiles and their efforts on increasing product value and production.

Biodegradable Plastic Market research study involved the extensive usage of both primary and secondary data sources. The research process involved the study of various factors affecting the industry, including market environment, competitive landscape, historical data, present trends in the market, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in related industry, and market risks, opportunities, market barriers, and challenges.

Under the application segment, the packaging and bags segment accounted for the largest share in the global biodegradable plastic market. Packaging products made from biodegradable plastics are mainly used in the packaging of fresh food, bakery goods, water and juice bottles, dried snacks and candies, and meat trays. Biodegradable plastics are also used as coatings for beverages cups, and films and card stock. These are used in both rigid and flexible packaging. The replacement of conventional plastics by biodegradable plastics in food packaging entities, such as boxes, wraps, cups, and plates, is gaining momentum, which is projected to support the growth of the biodegradable plastics market over the forecast period.

Every year, around 8 million metric tons of plastic enter the oceans. The marine animals are harmed either by mechanical effects, such as entanglement in plastic objects, or through exposure to chemicals leached out of plastics that interfere with their physiology. Improper disposal of plastic wastes leads to a harmful effect on the surrounding environment. On burning, plastic waste emits hazardous gasses and high levels of VOCs in the air, while landfills hold them indefinitely as it cannot be decomposed naturally. Therefore, to reduce the production and use of plastics, the government in various countries have taken initiatives to ban the use of single-use plastics. For instance, Kenya banned the use of plastic bags from August 2017. As per the law, anyone found using, producing, or selling a plastic bag faces up to four years of imprisonment or is imposed a fine of US$ 38,000.

The market for global biodegradable plastic is concentrated with some very well-established players. Some of the key players in the global biodegradable plastic market include API S.p.A., BASF SE, FKuR Kunststoff GmbH, Green Dot Bioplastics, Novamont S.p.A., Kingfa Sci. & Tech. Co., Ltd., GuangDong Huazhilu, Biological Material Co., Ltd., Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Plantic Technologies Limited, Total Corbion PLA, and among others.

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Biodegradable Plastic market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal according to different segments. The report also predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Biodegradable Plastic market segments and regions.

