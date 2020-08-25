The global market for pain management will grow from nearly $36.1 billion in 2017 to $52.0 billion by 2022, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6% for the period of 2017-2022.

Report Scope:

This BCC Research report is designed to be a helpful business tool that will provide a thorough evaluation of the markets for pain management. The geographical scope of this study is global. This study will address acute versus chronic pain, treatments and regulatory issues facing healthcare workers. Also provided is detailed information based on product categories, use of products, forecasts and competitive analyses.

The report identifies two general segments of pain management:

– Pharmaceuticals.

– Devices.

Within the pharmaceuticals segment several sub-segments are discussed in detail including:

– Narcotic pain management.

– Non-narcotic pain management.

– Antimigraine treatments.

– Anesthetics.

– Other drugs (including CNS therapies).

The device segment covers several product lines and specifically targets the largest product segments including:

– Electrotherapy stimulators.

– Spine stimulators.

– Other products (including electromagnetic therapies and other treatments).

Each market segment provides detailed information based on product categories, product use, forecasts and competitive analyses.

Not covered in the report are drugs or devices that by treating the condition or disorder result in the relief of pain. These include treatments for rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis or other similar diseases. Treatments are only included for those that indicate a relief of pain symptoms associated with these conditions.

A comparison of a treatment for the disease that naturally relieves the symptoms as compared to treatments for the relief of pain associated with the disease include:

– Enbrel : Indicated for the treatment of moderate-to-severe rheumatoid arthritis.

– Celebrex : Indicated for the treatment of the signs and symptoms of osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis and the management of acute pain.

The report is also evaluated in terms of application, discussing market trends and performance for the following areas:

– Surgical pain.

– Orthopedic/musculoskeletal pain.

– Migraine pain.

– Fibromyalgia pain.

– Cancer pain.

– Neuropathic pain.

– HIV/AIDS pain.

– Dental pain.

– General pain.

Report Includes:

– An overview of the global market for pain management drugs, which will address acute vs. chronic pain, treatments, and issues facing healthcare workers

– Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2015 and 2016, estimates for 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022

– Examination of product categories, use of products, and the competitive landscape

– Coverage of several significant market trends, including undertreatment issues, professional issues, managed care pain issues, trends in new therapies, product pipelines, generic participation, pain research, drug delivery, and patent expirations

– Discussion of new regulatory requirements

– Comprehensive company profiles of major players in the industry

Summary

The pain management market is a diverse market offering both products and services to alleviate pain. Manufacturers have attempted to create well-rounded and advanced products to give clinicians a wider range of choices for pain management. As the population ages and regulatory and cost issues reduce hospital stays and increase home care and other forms of long-term care, awareness of the real costs associated with pain management is growing.

The global pain management market is valued at $35.5 billion at the manufacturers’ level for 2016. BCC Research projects growth over the forecast period at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6%, which will result in sales totaling $52.0 billion by 2022.

Prescription pharmaceuticals include a number of market-leading pain management products whereas the device segment offers a different approach to pain treatment. Together these segments generate a market valued at $36.1 billion in 2017.

As demonstrated in the report, the pain management drug category will continue to generate the majority of sales (90%) throughout the forecast period. Recent advances in technology, however, are helping drive growth in the pain management device markets.

