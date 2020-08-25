The Vitamins Market report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. Vitamin market with detailed market segmentation by type, application, source and geography. The global vitamin market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading vitamin market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market. The global vitamin market is segmented on the basis of type, application and source.

The report also includes the profiles of key vitamin companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

Top Key Players:- Koninklijke DSM N.V.,, Glanbia plc, The Archer Daniels Midland Company, BASF SE, Lonza Group, Sternvitamin GmbH & Co. Kg, Farbest Brands., Watson Foods Co., Inc., Wright Enrichment Inc., BTSA. Biotecnologias Aplicadas S.l.

A vitamin is one of a group of organic substances that is present in minute amounts in natural foodstuff. Vitamins are derived from food and essential for normal metabolism in order to sustain healthy life. Vitamins are either water-soluble or fat-soluble. Vitamin deficiency can cause various health problems such as night blindness, risk of maternal mortality, rickets, osteomalacia etc. Prevalence of vitamin deficiency across the globe is expected to drive the vitamin market.

The growth in the demand for functional and nutritional enriched processed food products is expected to remain the principle force driving the demand for vitamin market. Furthermore, food fortification due to rise in global meat and dairy product consumption is also projected to greatly influence the market. Moreover, increasing health awareness among individual is expected to fuel the vitamin market. Emerging usage of vitamins as supplements and ingredients in various industries, is expected to generate untapped opportunity for the vitamin market.

