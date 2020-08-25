The Insight Partners published a new report, titled, “Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceuticals Market”. The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segments, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain a thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain a competitive advantage.

The COVID-19 outbreak is currently going the world over, the Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceuticals market report covers the impact of the corona-virus on top company’s growth. This research report categorizes as the key players in the Hot Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceuticals market and also gives a comprehensive study of Covid-19 impact analysis of the market by regions like (Americas, Europe APAC, and EMEA).

According to The Insight Partners market research study titled ‘Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceuticals Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Applications and End User’. The Global Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceuticals Market is expected to reach US$ 6,683.99 Mn in 2027 from US$ 3,982.11 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 6.2% from 2019-2027. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global nuclear medicine/radiopharmaceuticals market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as deterrents to its growth.

The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments.

The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries including Technology, Media and Telecommunications, and many more. Trade barriers are further restraining the demand- supply outlook. As government of different regions have already announced total lockdown and temporarily shutdown of industries, the overall production process being adversely affected; thus, hinder the overall Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceuticals Market globally.

This report on ‘Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceuticals Market provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The report also showcase market trends and forecast to 2027, factoring the impact of Covid -19 Situation.

Company Profiles:

1. Cardinal Health

2. IBA Worldwide

3. Curium

4. GENERAL ELECTRIC

5. Bayer AG

6. Positron Corporation

7. NTP Radioisotopes SOC Ltd.

8. Bracco

9. Lantheus Medical Imaging Inc.

10. Advanced Accelerator Applications

Global nuclear medicine/radiopharmaceuticals market, based on the applications, was segmented as, diagnostic applications and therapeutic applications. In 2018, the diagnostic applications segment held a largest market share of 70.6% of the radiopharmaceuticals market, by applications.

This segment is also expected to dominate the market in 2027 owing to availability of diagnostic devices and ease offered by these devices for diagnosis of various disorders. Moreover, increasing incidences of cardiac diseases, cancer, and neurological disorders are expected to fuel the demand for better diagnosis of these disorders. Also, nuclear medicine provide better diagnostic information about the functioning of a specific organ, as it uses radiation. Hence, owing to the above statements, this segment is also anticipated to witness the growth at a significant rate during the forecast period, 2019 to 2027.

The market for nuclear medicine/radiopharmaceuticals is expected to grow, owing to factors such as rising prevalence of chronic diseases, alpha radioimmunotherapy-based targeted oncology treatment and advancement in imaging technologies using radiopharmaceuticals play vital role in the growth of the radiopharmaceuticals market. However, the restraints such as short shelf-life of radiopharmaceuticals and availability of substitutes of radiopharmaceuticals are likely to impact the growth of the market in the forecast period.

