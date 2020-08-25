The Insight Partners published a new report, titled, “Gene Therapy Market”. The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segments, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain a thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain a competitive advantage.

The COVID-19 outbreak is currently going the world over, the Gene Therapy market report covers the impact of the corona-virus on top company’s growth. This research report categorizes as the key players in the Hot Gene Therapy market and also gives a comprehensive study of Covid-19 impact analysis of the market by regions like (Americas, Europe APAC, and EMEA).

Gene therapy is the introduction of DNA into a patient to treat a genetic disease or a disorder. The newly inserted DNA contains a correcting gene to correct the effects of a disease, causing mutations. Gene therapy is a promising treatment for genetic diseases and also includes cystic fibrosis and muscular dystrophy. Gene therapy is a suitable treatment for infectious diseases, inherited disease and cancer.

The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries including Technology, Media and Telecommunications, and many more. Trade barriers are further restraining the demand- supply outlook.

As government of different regions have already announced total lockdown and temporarily shutdown of industries, the overall production process being adversely affected; thus, hinder the overall Gene Therapy Market globally. This report on ‘Gene Therapy Market provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The report also showcase market trends and forecast to 2027, factoring the impact of Covid -19 Situation.

The “Global Gene Therapy Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the biotechnology industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of gene therapy market with detailed market segmentation by cell type, application and geography. The global gene therapy market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading gene therapy market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The growth of the Gene Therapy Market is regulated due to various reason which includes the rapid involvement of synthetically modified gene to treat various diseases, it helps in designing the personalized medicine, rise in the research and development of the gene therapy among the others. The gene therapy requires less doses of medicines and is one time treatment, this factor is likely to show growth opportunity for gene therapy market in coming near future.

Company Profiles:

1. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc.

2. bluebird bio, Inc.

3. uniQure N.V.

4. AveXis, Inc.

5. Vineti

6. Solid Biosciences.

7. Spark Therapeutics, Inc.

8. CHIMERON BIO

9. RENOVA THERAPEUTICS

10. HORAMA S.A.

The Gene Therapy Market is segmented based on cell type as, somatic gene therapy and germline gene therapy. The application segment is classified as genetic disorder, cancer, neurological disorder and others. The cancer segment is expected to grow in coming years as the need of gene correction is must as the gene corrector is introduced to produce a another gene or to inhibit the expression of another gene or to disturb the activity of another gene.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global gene therapy market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The gene therapy market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

