The sterilization processes that have traditionally been used for medical products include steam, ethylene oxide (EtO), ionizing radiation (gamma or E-beam), low-temperature steam and formaldehyde, and dry heat (hot air).

The “Sterilization Technologies Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the healthcare industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of in sterilization technologies market with detailed market segmentation by type, reptile, mode of action and geography. The sterilization technologies market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading in sterilization technologies market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The sterilization technologies market in robust R&D activities is resulting from an increasing number of products, which may drive the growth of the global sterilization technologies market. Moreover, the launch of new products with improved life and extended expiry date is expected to benefit the growth of the market in the forecast period.

Company Profiles:

1. 3M

2. Advanced Sterilization Products Services Inc.

3. Atec Pharmatechnik GmbH

4. Belimed AG

5. Getinge Group

6. Nordion Inc

7. Noxilizer, Inc.

8. Sterile Technologies Inc.

9. Steris Plc

10. TSO3 INC.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the in sterilization technologies market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The sterilization technologies market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The sterilization technologies market is segmented on the basis of type, and end user. Based on type the market is segmented as ethylene oxide, formaldehyde, filtration, gamma radiation, electron beam radiation, thermal and others. On the basis of end user the market is categorized as pharmaceuticals, medical devices and others.

