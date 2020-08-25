The global market for educational hardware and software increased from $50.5 billion in 2016. This market is estimated to reach nearly $110.9 billion in 2022 from $57.7 billion in 2017 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.0% for 2017-2022.

Report Scope:

The scope of this report is broad and covers various types of educational hardware and software used in the academic sector. The market is broken down by major types of educational hardware and software as well as region. Revenue forecasts from 2017 to 2022 are given for each educational hardware and software segment and regional market, with estimated values derived from manufacturers’ total revenues.

The report also includes a discussion of the major players across each regional educational hardware and software market. Further, it explains the major drivers and regional dynamics of the global educational hardware and software market and current trends within the industry.

The report concludes with a special focus on the vendor landscape and includes detailed profiles of the major vendors in the global educational hardware and software market.

Report Includes:

– An overview of the global markets for educational equipment and software

– Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016, estimates for 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022

– Coverage of software solutions, including learning management systems (LMS), learning content management systems (LCMS), adaptive learning platforms, and assessment systems

– Breakdowns of educational market into categories, including hardware, software, and content

– A look at emerging growth areas, such as smart education, along with market drivers and challenges

– Profiles of major players in the industry

Summary

In contemporary times, the education sector does not make use of conventional teaching methods. Teaching, aided by digital technology, is revolutionizing the mode of education. Following the ‘bring your own device’ trend, schools and colleges allow students to take their own devices to classes, representing a shift from traditional school equipment towards digital technology.

The development of the education sector in the North American, European and Asia-Pacific regions is the major driver for the educational hardware and software market.

BCC Research projects that the global educational hardware and software market will grow from $57.7 billion in 2017 to more than $110.9 billion in 2022 at a five-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.0%.

