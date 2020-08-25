The global market for antioxidants should reach $6.4 billion by 2022 from $5.2 billion in 2017 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.2%, from 2017 to 2022.

Report Scope:

Broad in scope, the report discusses the various types of antioxidants used in different industries. The market is categorized based on type of antioxidant, application and regional market. Revenue forecasts from 2017 through 2022 are also included with estimated values derived from total manufacturer revenues.

The report also focuses on:

Major players and the business dynamics in each regional market.

Significant drivers in the global antioxidant market.

Current industry trends.

Major applications for antioxidants.

In addition, the report includes detailed analyses of the major vendors, along with their profiles, in the global antioxidant market.

Report Includes:

– An overview of the global markets for antioxidants

– Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016, estimates for 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022

– Discussion covering suppliers of antioxidants based on market share, product types, and geography

– Coverage of other driving forces, such as premature aging, inflammatory conditions like arthritis and brain-related disorders, vision problems, managing blood pressure, mental sharpness, and other health issues

– Profiles of major players in the antioxidants industry

Summary

Antioxidants are broadly divided into five types: aminic, phenolic, phosphite, thioesters and naturalbased. Oxidation incurs the loss or transfer of electrons or hydrogen via the reaction of two or more substances to an oxidizing agent. Antioxidants prevent other molecules from oxidation by inhibiting the initiation or propagation of oxidative chain reactions.

Antioxidants continue to be the preferred choice over other additives, mainly for plastic resin and the rubber processing industries. The food, cosmetics, fuel additives, animal feed, pharmaceuticals, leather, ink and coatings industries also depend on antioxidants as essential additives for applications such as abating discoloration, flex cracking, odor control and increasing tensile strength.

BCC Research projects that the global market for antioxidants will grow from $5.2 billion in 2017 to $6.4 billion by 2022 at a CAGR of 4.2%.

