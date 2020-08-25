The global market for environmental remediation technologies reached $65.2 billion in 2016. This market is estimated to reach nearly $82.7 billion in 2022 from $67.8 billion in 2017 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.0% for 2017-2022.

Report Scope:

This report examines the global markets for technologies used in the remediation of environmental contamination. In the scope of this report, natural resources affected by environmental contamination include surface water, groundwater and soils (to include soil vapors). Markets are examined in greater detail in later sections of the report that discuss markets from a regional perspective and from the perspective of remediation technologies’ applications to sites associated with certain industries.

The technologies considered to form the core market for remediation technologies are those that are included in the “Remediation Technologies” section of this report. Any technologies that are not included in the aforementioned section are not included in the market quantification, unless otherwise specifically stated. Also, not included within the scope of this report or in the market size and growth estimates are technologies for cleaning/remediation of contaminated air and any technologies that are applicable solely for treatment (such as wastewater treatment) and not for remediation; however, technologies that can be dually applied and have seen significant use for remediation purposes are included.

Request For Report sample @ https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/sample/12274

Any services or equipment that do not directly support the furtherance of a site remediation project or those that require only general knowledge such that most companies in the economy could provide them equally well have not been included in the market estimations. Direct equipment, materials, reagents, and sales and rentals of remediation technologies have been included as well as the professional services required to assess a contaminated site; to develop a remediation plan for the specific site; and to implement, install or continuously operate the remediation equipment over a defined space and time. Included in total dollar figures for market estimates are direct costs for design, fabrication and assembly of remediation equipment; costs for materials and chemicals such as surfactants and cosolvents that are used in many remediation methods (electrokinetic remediation, for example); and costs for on-site professional services in assessment and remediation project design and ongoing monitoring of remediation projects.

Many of the technologies applied to remediation of contaminated sites are in fact technological systems or processes (many of which hold patents in various jurisdictions) rather than a single piece of equipment. As such, when considering technological processes, the entire value of the process has been considered. It is also important to note that a large number of remediation technologies use a significant portion of standard equipment such as off-the-shelf pumps or heavy construction equipment (for excavation) that are then built into an overall system, package or process specifically for site remediation that customers can apply to their project’s specific needs.

A complicating factor in estimating the breakdown of market segments for environmental remediation technologies stems from the nature of the various liability laws in jurisdictions around the world. One fairly common practice in environmental remediation is for a governmental body to undertake and see to the complete remediation of a key contaminated site, and, while remediation is underway or once it has been completed, this governmental body will seek payment for the costs of remediation from the responsible party (if this party is still in existence—many times they are not). In instances where such a process has been used successfully, the value of the remediation equipment, services, materials and so forth are applied to that specific industry application.

Request For Report Discounts @ https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/discount/12274

In developing the market size and growth rate estimates, all regions and industries have been considered. However, this report seeks to provide particular insight into the markets for remediation technologies in emerging economies. The goal of this specific focus is to provide readers with a comprehensive resource for remediation technology companies based in developed economies, such as North America, Western Europe or Australia, that seek to expand their client portfolios regionally through export, licensing or some other transfer of technology or expertise. Moreover, there is already ample and readily accessible information about the markets and their structure in the developed economies of the U.S., Canada, Western Europe and other countries/regions. However, information on the markets in emerging economies can be more difficult to come by or to fully understand. Extra attention has been paid to markets in regions including China and the broader Asia-Pacific region, Latin America and the Caribbean region (especially Argentina, Brazil, Chile and Mexico), and the Middle East and Africa region. Most of these regions, as will be discussed in further detail in this report, may see growth rates that outpace the global average during the next five years, providing ready markets for expansion.

Report Includes:

– An overview of the global markets for environmental remediation technologies.

– Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016, estimates for 2017 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022

– A detailed discussion of technological categories in their current state, as well as future developments

– Applications for these categories, including soil remediation, groundwater remediation, and surface water remediation

– Insight into the regulatory framework in which the industry must operate

– Evaluation of key and relevant patents

Summary

The Summary Table below describes the global market for environmental remediation technologies by region from 2016 through 2022. At a global level, the total market for remediation technologies is expected to grow at a modest but healthy compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.0% from 2017 through 2022. With this growth rate, the total market should expand from nearly $65.2 billion in 2017 to $82.7 billion in 2022. An interesting observation is that by far the highest CAGR is expected to come from China; if China is removed from the analysis, the global market is expected to grow at a much more modest 3.3% CAGR from 2017 through 2022.

Before discussing the market sizes and dynamics further, however, it is important to mention that, although this report projects continued growth in the markets over the next five years and quite likely beyond in the medium term, the industry on a whole exhibits signs of becoming or in some areas having already become a mature market. Although exceptions can be found in specific regions and in certain applications of the technologies for sites associated with specific economic activities, as a whole the market shows some of the signs of a classic “red ocean” market with high competition.

More Info of Impact Covid19 @ https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/covid-19-analysis/12274