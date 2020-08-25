The white beans market has witnessed significant growth owing to its rich antioxidant properties. Moreover, the application of white beans for weight management is known to boost the white beans market in the coming years. The rising demand for white beans from the European and Asian regions provides a vast market opportunity for the key players operating in the white beans market.

Leading White Beans Market Players:

Bush Brothers & Company, C&F Foods Inc., Carmelina Brands, Inc., Epicure, Faribault Foods, Inc., Hanover Foods Corp., Molinera Pvt. Ltd, Progresso, Shah Trading Company, Trimurti Trading Company

Beans are among the world’s oldest cultivated crops and have an indication of cultivation for more than 7000 years ago. Beans play a vital role in the diets of many vegetarians and also contribute numerous health benefits such as reduce the risk of heart diseases, cholesterol, diabetes, and others. The white beans shape bear a resemblance to the kidney due to its convex shape. They are a rich source of plant-based protein, which can also be counted as a green vegetable. White beans come in numerous varieties which include navy beans, cannellini, and great northern.

The “Global White Beans Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Food and beverages industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the White beans market with detailed market segmentation by product type, processing type, distribution channel, and geography. The global white beans market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading White beans market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global white beans market is segmented on the basis of product type, processing type, and distribution channel. Based on product type, the global white beans market is segmented into nay beans, canellini beans, great northen beans, and others. On the basis of processing type, the white beans market is segmented into dry and canned. Based on distribution channel, the global white beans market is divided into hypermarket and supermarkets, specialty stores, online, and others.

