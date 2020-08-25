Digital radiography is a form of radiography that uses x-ray-sensitive plates to directly capture data during the patient examination and immediately transferring it to a computer system without the use of a standard cassette. The advantages include time efficiency through bypassing chemical processing and the ability to transfer and enhance images digitally. Also, less radiation is used to produce an image of similar contrast to conventional radiography. The digital radiography market is anticipated to grow in the market by the increase in the geriatric population. Furthermore, their mobility is often compromised due to prolonged illness, which also mars their ability to travel to hospitals, diagnosis centers, or clinics.

Top Manufacturers Profiles Operating in this Study:

– 3DX-Ray

– Bosello High Technology srl

– Canon, Inc

– Carestream Health

– Fresenius Se & Co. KGaA

– FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation

– Koninklijke Philips N.V.

– North Star Imaging Inc.

– Shimadzu Corporation

– Toshiba Medical System Corporation

MARKET SCOPE

The “Digital Radiography Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the pharmaceuticals industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of in digital radiography market with detailed market segmentation by product, type, application, end user and geography. The digital radiography market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading in digital radiography market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The digital radiography market is segmented on the basis of product, type, application and by end user. Based on product the market is segmented as computed radiography and digital radiography. On the basis of type the market is categorized as dynamic and static. On the basis of application the market is categorized as general radiography, dentistry, oncology, orthopedic and others. On the basis of end user the market is categorized as hospitals, clinics, diagnostic centers and others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the in digital radiography market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The digital radiography market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1. INTRODUCTION

1.1. SCOPE OF THE STUDY

1.2. PUBLISHER RESEARCH REPORT GUIDANCE

1.3. MARKET SEGMENTATION

1.3.1 Digital Radiography Market – By Product

1.3.2 Digital Radiography Market – By Type

1.3.3 Digital Radiography Market – By Application

1.3.4 Digital Radiography Market – By End User

1.3.5 Digital Radiography Market – By Region

1.3.5.1 By Country

2. KEY TAKEAWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. DIGITAL RADIOGRAPHY MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.2. PEST ANALYSIS

4.2.1 North America – Pest Analysis

4.2.2 Europe – Pest Analysis

4.2.3 Asia-Pacific – Pest Analysis

4.2.4 Middle East and Africa – Pest Analysis

4.2.5 South and Central America – Pest Analysis

Continue…..

