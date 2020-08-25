Fountain pen ink is referred to as ink which can be filled in a fountain pen many times. The pen draws ink from the reservoir through a feed to the nib and deposits it on paper via a combination of gravity and capillary action. The growth in the sales of fountain pens ink through the online store provides a lucrative opportunity in the upcoming years.

AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘Fountain Pen Ink’ Market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are Parker (United Kingdom),Lamy (Germany),MontBlanc (Germany),Pelikan (Switzerland),Noodler’s Ink (United States),J. Herbin (United States),Guangdong Baoke Stationery (China),OMAS (Italy),Sailor (United Kingdom),Pilot (United States)

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Type (Black, Blue, Blue-Black, Colored Ink), Application (Educational Sector, Commercial Sector, Daily Use), Distribution Channel (Offline store, Online store)

Market Drivers: The Growth in the Disposable Income Among Consumers in Developing Economies

Increasing Demand for Luxury & Classic Products in Both Emerging and Developed Nations

Market Trends:

Increasing Sales of Fountain Pen and Fountain Pen Ink Through Online Store

Restraints: High Cost of Branded Products

Availability of Large Number Substitutes

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

