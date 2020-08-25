The Asia Pacific Flexible Glass For Cell Phones market is expected to witness a significant growth, by registering a robust CAGR of nearly 36.5% between 2014 and 2020. Incorporation of flexibility threshold in the display market, development of “Roll2Roll” process and flexible PV along with the R&D investments in the Flexible Glass For Cell Phones industry by key glass manufacturers; are among the prominent factors driving the demand for Flexible Glass For Cell Phones systems across APAC. Also, an influx of new flexible and rollable glass products by key manufacturers such as Corning Inc. and Asahi Glass Co. is expected to bolster the market growth thereby increasing competitiveness in the market. Geographically, Japan represents a huge market potential followed by South Korea and China, where in Smartphone & tablet application along with the solar PV application holds a significant share.

In this study, we analyze the APAC Flexible Glass For Cell Phones Market during 2014-2020. We focus on:

Market size and forecast, 2013-2020



Key drivers and developments in Flexible Glass For Cell Phones market



Key trends and developments of Flexible Glass For Cell Phones products for application such as display and solar PV



Key drivers and developments in particular countries such as Japan, China and South Korea



Cost analysis and product development strategy trends in APAPC

Key Segments Covered

Flexible Glass For Cell Phones Application in Display



Smartphone & tablets, curved TV, building mounted displays and wearables

Flexible Glass For Cell Phones Application in Solar PV



Key Geographies Covered

Asia Pacific countries such as Japan, South Korea, China and others

Other Key Topics

Cost to replace plastic material with Flexible Glass For Cell Phones in plastic flexible display, commercialization trends in the Flexible Glass For Cell Phones industry, competitive benchmarking, consumer electronics market and solar PV production



Examples of key Companies Covered

Corning Inc., Asahi Glass Co., Scott AG and Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd.