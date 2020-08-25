The Asia Pacific Flexible Glass For Cell Phones market is expected to witness a significant growth, by registering a robust CAGR of nearly 36.5% between 2014 and 2020. Incorporation of flexibility threshold in the display market, development of “Roll2Roll” process and flexible PV along with the R&D investments in the Flexible Glass For Cell Phones industry by key glass manufacturers; are among the prominent factors driving the demand for Flexible Glass For Cell Phones systems across APAC. Also, an influx of new flexible and rollable glass products by key manufacturers such as Corning Inc. and Asahi Glass Co. is expected to bolster the market growth thereby increasing competitiveness in the market. Geographically, Japan represents a huge market potential followed by South Korea and China, where in Smartphone & tablet application along with the solar PV application holds a significant share.
In this study, we analyze the APAC Flexible Glass For Cell Phones Market during 2014-2020. We focus on:
- Market size and forecast, 2013-2020
- Key drivers and developments in Flexible Glass For Cell Phones market
- Key trends and developments of Flexible Glass For Cell Phones products for application such as display and solar PV
- Key drivers and developments in particular countries such as Japan, China and South Korea
Cost analysis and product development strategy trends in APAPC
Key Segments Covered
- Flexible Glass For Cell Phones Application in Display
Smartphone & tablets, curved TV, building mounted displays and wearables
- Flexible Glass For Cell Phones Application in Solar PV
Key Geographies Covered
Asia Pacific countries such as Japan, South Korea, China and others
Other Key Topics
- Cost to replace plastic material with Flexible Glass For Cell Phones in plastic flexible display, commercialization trends in the Flexible Glass For Cell Phones industry, competitive benchmarking, consumer electronics market and solar PV production
Examples of key Companies Covered
Corning Inc., Asahi Glass Co., Scott AG and Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd.