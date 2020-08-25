Global Flexible Printed Circuit Board Market is estimated to reach $33 billion by 2024; growing at a CAGR of 10.6% from 2016 to 2024. Flexible printed circuit board (FPCB) is a technology of assembling printed electric circuits on a flexible substrate. FPCB are designed as a replacement for traditional wire harnesses. Rising research & development has led to the development of new FPCBs that have been constantly contributing to the improvement and evolution of people’s modern life. FPCB has the ability to adapt easily to miniaturization, uniformity in production, eliminate wiring errors, compact & highly suitable for mass production. They are greatly used in laptops, cell phones, cameras, pacemakers, and cochlear implants, among others. Standards and specifications have been developed by Association Connecting Electronics Industries (IPC) to provide a common ground of understanding for manufacturers and users of FPCBs.
Major drivers of the global flexible printed circuit board market are growing demand for compact & flexible devices, increasing popularity for wearable devices, technological advancements & expanding performance requirements by end-users. However, high initial costs and lack of trained personal to operate may hinder the growth of the market. Furthermore, growing applications in automated robots, automotive sector and healthcare would provide growth opportunities in the coming years.
The global flexible printed circuit board market is segmented based on the type, application and geography. By type, it is segmented into single sided flex circuits, double sided flex circuits, multi-layer flex circuits rigid flex circuits and others. Furthermore, application is segmented into instrumentations & medical, computers & data storage, consumer electronics, automotive, telecommunications, defense & aerospace, industrial electronics and others.
By geography, the FPCB market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW). The U.S., Canada and Mexico are covered under North America wherein Europe covers U.K., Italy, Germany, France and others. Asia-Pacific covers India, China, Japan, South Korea and others. Rest of the World (RoW) covers South America, Middle East and Africa.
Key market players include 3M Company, Nippon Mektron, Ltd., Interflex Co., Ltd., Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd., LG Innotek, Flexible Circuit Technologies, Inc., Nitto Denko Corp., Fujikura Ltd., Zhen Ding Technology Holding Limited and MFS Technology Ltd.
Request For Full Report:https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10325524
Scope of Flexible Printed Circuit Board Market
