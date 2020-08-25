Aluminium alloys contains aluminium as main content and other alloying elements including copper, manganese, magnesium, silicon, tin and zinc as minor content. Countries are gradually shifting their focus towards funds for industrial developments in order to create job opportunities to the growing number of young as well as middle age population. Government initiatives to develop the infrastructure and housings in these nations, particularly in China and India, will further catalyze the aluminum alloys market growth. Increasing usage of advanced materials in building construction and infrastructures including flyovers and bridges will boost the global aluminum alloys market in the forested periods.

AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘Aluminium Alloys’ Market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are Aluminium Bahrain B.S.C. (Bahrain),Contellium (Netherlands),United company RUSAL PLc. (Russia),Rio Tinto Alken (Australia),Aluminium Corporation of China Ltd. (China),Alcoa Inc. (United States),Norsk Hydro ASA (Norway),Kobe Steel Ltd. (Japan),Dubai Aluminium Company Ltd. (Dubai),Aleris International Inc. (United States)

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Design (2000 Series, 6000 Series, 7000 Series, 3000 Series, 4000 Series, 5000 Series), Alloy Type (Cast, Wrought), Heat Sensitivity (Heat Treatable Alloys, Non Heat-Treatable Alloys), Strength (High, Ultra-High Strength), End User (Transportation, Construction, Packaging, Machinery, Electrical)

Market Drivers: Rapidly Rising Population

Increasing Urbanization in the BRICS Nations

Market Trends:

Stringent Regulation for Fuel Efficiency and Emission

High Demand in Various End User Industry

Restraints: Fluctuation in the Prices of Aluminum

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

