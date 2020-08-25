A business Jet is an aircraft mainly designed to transport a small number of passengers at a premium cost compared to a commercial airliner. Business jets are mostly owned and operated by corporations, wealthy people, government agencies, or commercial business jet operators that provide air charter or air taxi services. The business jet offers several facilities such are safe and cost effective mode of travel, reduce travel time and conduct business during the flight. There has been significant rise in number of business jet aircraft model with figure stood up to 21,339 in United States alone in 2018, the future for business jet looks promising. The major companies are introducing latest technology based business jet in Asia-Pacific and Middle East region to as its demand is observed in flight scheduling and efficient profit through aviation.

AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘Business Jet’ Market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are Bombardier Inc. (Canada), Dassault Aviation S.A. (France) ,Cessna Aircraft Company (United States),Gulfstream Aerospace Corporation (United States) ,Embraer S.A. (Brazil),Adam Aircraft (United States),Boeing Commercial Airplanes (United States),Eclipse Aviation (United States),Hawker Beechcraft (United States),Honda Aircraft Company (United States),Israel Aerospace Industries (Israel),Pipe Aircraft (United States)

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Type (Light Business Jets, Mid-Size Business Jets, Large Business Jets), Application (Business, Commercial, Amphibious aircrafts), Size (Small, Medium, Large), Distribution Channels (OEMs, Aftermarket)

Market Drivers: Replacement of Old Aircraft into New Aircrafts Leads to Drive the Business Jet Market.

Rise in Corporate Profits Fuelled up the Market.

Market Trends:

Increase demand of pre-owned business jets.

Business jet Market Growth with Increase of Premium Consumer.

Restraints: Intervention and Government Regulations in Developing Countries.

Long Term Process for Product Certification Hampers the Business Jet Market.

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Business Jet Market:

Chapter 1: Overview of Business Jet Market

Chapter 2: Global Business Jet Market Status and Forecast by Regions

Chapter 3: Global Business Jet Market Status and Forecast by Types

Chapter 4: Global Business Jet Market Status and Forecast by Downstream Industry

Chapter 5: Market Driving Factor Analysis

Chapter 6: Market Competition Status by Major Manufacturers

Chapter 7: Major Manufacturers Introduction and Market Data

Chapter 8: Upstream and Downstream Market Analysis

Chapter 9: Cost and Gross Margin Analysis

Chapter 10: Marketing Status Analysis

Chapter 11: Market Report Conclusion

Chapter 12: Research Methodology and Reference

Finally, Business Jet Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies in decision framework.

