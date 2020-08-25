Global Gesture recognition Market is estimated to reach $43.6 billion by 2024; growing at a CAGR of 16.2% from 2016 to 2024. Gesture recognition technology enables the user to have control on their devices by using body movements and gestures. Gesture based technologies can be used in various electronic devices such as gaming consoles, laptops, smartphones, smart TV, laptops and others, that are available in the market. Rising unlawful activities and cybercrimes globally has driven the growth of the market.

Download Sample of This Strategic Report:https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10325547

The factors that are propelling the growth of the gesture recognition market includes growing penetration of various smart devices such as smartphones and smart TVs and increasing awareness among end-users about cyber security. Rising popularity of smart homes globally also boosts the growth of the market. Though, high competition among current market players may restrict the growth. Nevertheless, growing knowledge about various benefits offered by gesture technology enabled devices may provide growth opportunities in the forecast period.

The global gesture recognition market has been categorized into technology and application. By technology, the global gesture recognition market has been segmented into touches less gesture recognition and touch-based gesture recognition. By application, the market is further segmented into aerospace & defence, automobile, consumer electronics, educational hubs, hospitality, gaming, commercial centres, medical centres, and others. Geographically, the market is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW).

Based on geography, the global gesture recognition market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW. The U.S., Mexico and Canada are covered under North America wherein Europe covers Germany, France, UK, and others. Asia-Pacific covers China, India, Japan, South Korea, and others. Rest of the World (RoW) covers South America, Middle East and Africa.

Major companies operating in this market are Crunchfish, Microsoft, eyesight Technologies, ArcSoft, Intel, SoftKinetic, PointGrab, Samsung, and Sony, Google Inc. among others.

Request For Full Report:https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10325547

The key takeaways from the report:

The report will provide detailed analysis of the Global Gesture Recognition Market with respect to major segments such as technology and application

The report will include the qualitative and quantitative analysis with market estimation over 2015-2024 and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) between 2016 and 2024

Comprehensive analysis of market dynamics including factors and opportunities will be provided in the report

An exhaustive regional analysis of Gesture Recognition Market has been included in the report

Profile of key players of the Gesture Recognition Market, which include key financials, product & services, new developments, and business strategies

Scope of Gesture Recognition Market

Technology Segment

Touches Less Gesture Recognition

Touch-Based Gesture Recognition

Application Segment

Aerospace & Defence

Automobile

Consumer Electronics

Educational Hubs

Hospitality

Gaming

Commercial Centres

Medical Centres

Others

Geographical Segments

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Others

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Others

RoW

South America

Middle East

Africa

About Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research is a reselling agency providing market research solutions in different verticals such as Automotive and Transportation, Chemicals and Materials, Healthcare, Food & Beverage and Consumer Packaged Goods, Semiconductors, Electronics & ICT, Packaging, and Others. Our portfolio includes set of market research insights such as market sizing and market forecasting, market share analysis and key positioning of the players (manufacturers, deals and distributors, etc), understanding the competitive landscape and their business at a ground level and many more. Our research experts deliver the offerings efficiently and effectively within a stipulated time. The market study provided by Kenneth Research helps the Industry veterans/investors to think and to act wisely in their overall strategy formulation

Contact Us

Kenneth Research

Email : [email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609