Global Commercial Avionics Market is forecasted to reach $27 billion by 2024; growing at a CAGR of 4.1% between 2016 and 2024. Avionics consist of electro-mechanical and electronic systems used on aircraft, artificial satellites and spacecraft, which assist the pilots in safe and efficient operation of an aircraft. Avionics system comprises of communications, navigation, display system and many other systems that perform various functions. Modern avionics consist of advanced technology and software-intensive systems. The increase in business and leisure has led to the growth of global air traffic, supplementing the demand for commercial avionics systems in the aviation industry.

Adoption of next-generation aircrafts, emerging economies in developing nations, and increasing technological advancements in navigation systems, are the major factors driving the global commercial avionics market. Moreover, requirement for real time data has also fueled the growth of the market. However, growing cyber threats and unstable economic problems could hinder the growth of the market. Desire for glass cockpits and expansion in untapped markets would provide attractive business opportunities for the market in the coming years.

The global commercial avionics market is segmented on the basis of aircraft type, system type and geography. By aircraft type, the market is further segmented into rotary wing aircraft, and fixed wing aircraft (very large aircraft, wide body aircraft and narrow aircraft). By systems type, the market is categorized into integrated modular avionics, cockpit systems, avionics full duplex switched Ethernet, cabin systems, navigation, flight control & emergency, surveillance, electrical systems, communication systems, central maintenance systems and others.

By geography, the commercial avionics market is bifurcated into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW. The U.S., Mexico and Canada are covered under North America wherein Europe covers France, Germany, United Kingdom and others. Asia-Pacific covers China, India, Japan, Australia, Singapore and others. Rest of the world (RoW) covers South America, Middle East and Africa.

The key players in the commercial avionics market include Universal Avionics System Corporation, United Technologies Corporation, Diehl Aerospace GmbH, Panasonic Avionics Corporation, General Electronics, L-3 Communications, Honeywell Aerospace, Rockwell Collins, Astronautics Corporation of America and Curtiss-Wright Corporation, among others.

