Global Healthcare IT Market is forecasted to reach 382 billion by 2024; growing at a CAGR of 13.4% from 2016 to 2024. IT services in healthcare is generally used to maintain patients’ database through advanced software. The complete database of patients is recorded by the software which can be searched immediately in an emergency. Rising consumer awareness towards enhanced healthcare facilities has increased the penetration of healthcare IT globally. Rising trend of home healthcare among patients have also increased the adoption of IT service in healthcare.

The major factors driving the global healthcare IT market are need for integrated healthcare systems, rise in awareness towards patient safety, and stringent regulations regarding healthcare provider solutions. However, increased cost of IT adoption may hamper the market growth in the coming years. Increased demand for advanced analytics tools to improve the quality and efficiency of healthcare industry would provide attractive business opportunities for the market in the coming years.

The global healthcare IT market has been segmented on the basis of type and end user. By type, the market is categorized into healthcare payer solutions, healthcare provider solutions, and HCIT outsourcing services. The healthcare provider solution is further segmented into clinical solutions and non-clinical healthcare IT solutions. Healthcare providers and healthcare payers are the various segmentations of healthcare IT market by end user. By type, the healthcare provider solutions segment accounted for the largest market share in 2016. Healthcare providers was the highest revenue generating segment by end user, accounting for more than two third of the total market share in 2016. Geographically, the market is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the world.

Geographically, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and RoW. The U.S., Canada, and Mexico are covered under North America wherein Europe covers Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, and others. Asia-Pacific covers China, Japan, and India. Rest of the World (RoW) covers South America, Middle East and Africa.

The major key players operating in the global healthcare IT market are McKesson Corporation, Infosys, athenahealth, Inc., Epic Systems Corporation, Cerner Corporation, Philips, United Healthcare Group, GE Healthcare, Accenture, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., Siemens Healthcare, and Carestream Health.

The key takeaways from the report:

The report will provide detailed analysis of Healthcare IT Market with respect to major segments such as type and end user

The report will include the qualitative and quantitative analysis with market estimation over 2015-2024 and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) between 2016 and 2024

Comprehensive analysis of market dynamics including factors and opportunities will be provided in the report

An exhaustive regional analysis of Healthcare IT Market from 2015 to 2024 has been included in the report

Profile of the key players of the Healthcare IT Market will be provided, which include key financials, product & services, new developments and business strategies

Scope of Healthcare IT Market

Type Segments

Healthcare Provider Solutions

Clinical Solutions

Electronic Health Records/Electronic Medical Records

Picture Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS) and Vendor Neutral Archives (VNA)

Computerized Physician Order Entry (CPOE)

Clinical Decision Support Systems (CDSS)

Radiology Information Systems (RIS)

Radiation Dose Management

Specialty Management Information Systems

Medical Image Processing and Analysis Systems

Healthcare IT Integration Systems

Practice Management Systems

Laboratory Information Systems

Digital Pathology Solutions

Mobile Health Solutions

Telehealth

Non-Clinical Healthcare IT Solutions

Pharmacy Information Systems (PIS)

Medication Management Systems

Healthcare Asset Management

Workforce Management Systems (WFM)

Revenue Cycle Management Solutions

Medical Document Management Solutions

Financial Management Systems

Healthcare Information Exchange (HIE)

Population Health Management Solutions

Supply Chain Management

Healthcare Analytics

Customer Relationship Management (CRM)

Healthcare Payer Solutions

Pharmacy Audit and Analysis Systems

Claims Management Solutions

Fraud Management Solutions

Computer-Assisted Coding (CAC)Systems

Member Eligibility Management Solutions

Provider Network Management Solutions

Payment Management Solutions

Customer Relationship Management Solutions

Medical Document Management Solutions

Other Payer Solutions

HCIT Outsourcing Services

Provider HCIT Outsourcing Services Market

Payer IT Outsourcing Services

Operational IT Outsourcing Services

IT Infrastructure Management Services

End User Segments

Healthcare Providers

Healthcare Payers

Geographical Segments

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Spain

Italy

Others

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Others

RoW

South America

Middle East

Africa

