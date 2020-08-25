A recent report published by QMI on torpedo market is a detailed assessment of the most important market dynamics. After carrying out thorough research of torpedo market historical as well as current growth parameters, business expectations for growth are obtained with utmost precision. The study identifies specific and important factors affecting the market for torpedo during the forecast period. It can enable companies investing in torpedo market to change their production and marketing strategies in order to envisage maximum growth.

According to the report, the torpedo market has been segmented by operation (autonomous and guided), by launch platform (aerial and naval), by propulsion (thermal powered and electric powered), by type (light weight and heavy weight).

Insights about regional distribution of market:

The market has been segmented in major regions to understand the global development and demand patterns of this market. For torpedo market, the segments by region are North America, Asia Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East, and Rest of the World. During the forecast period, North America, Asia Pacific and Western Europe are expected to be major regions on the torpedo market.

North America and Western Europe have been dominant players in this market with the presence of major companies which have a strong infrastructure to boost aerospace & defense sector. In addition, some of the major countries like the US, France, UK, and Canada has been global exporters of aerospace & defense technologies due to established research & development centers, and others. Also, some of the major companies operating in torpedo market are headquartered in these regions.

The Asia Pacific region is estimated to register fastest growing torpedo market since some of the major economies like China, India, and South Korea are present in the region. In recent decades, these countries have witnessed strong government spending on defense infrastructure, as well as promoting air transport and space research. During the forecast period, the Middle East region is estimated to be a potential region for torpedo market in the aerospace and defense sector. It is estimated that Eastern Europe will have stable demand during the forecast period. Also, the rest of the world is expected to be an emerging market with increasing demand.

Companies Covered: Atlas Elektronik GmbH, BAE Systems plc, Bharat Dynamics Limited, China Shipbuilding Industry Corporation, Leonardo SpA, Naval Group, Raytheon Company, Saab AB, and Tactical Missiles Corporation JSC.

Market Segmentation:

By Operation:

o Autonomous

o Guided

By Launch Platform:

o Aerial

o Naval

By Propulsion:

o Thermal Powered

o Electric Powered

By Type:

o Light Weight

o Heavy Weight

By Region:

North America

o North America, by Country

US

Canada

Mexico

o North America, by Operation

o North America, by Launch Platform

o North America, by Propulsion

o North America, by Type

Western Europe

o Western Europe, by Country

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

The Netherlands

Rest of Western Europe

o Western Europe, by Operation

o Western Europe, by Launch Platform

o Western Europe, by Propulsion

o Western Europe, by Type

Asia Pacific

o Asia Pacific, by Country

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Rest of Asia Pacific

o Asia Pacific, by Operation

o Asia Pacific, by Launch Platform

o Asia Pacific, by Propulsion

o Asia Pacific, by Type

Eastern Europe

o Eastern Europe, by Country

Russia

Turkey

Rest of Eastern Europe

o Eastern Europe, by Operation

o Eastern Europe, by Launch Platform

o Eastern Europe, by Propulsion

o Eastern Europe, by Type

Middle East

o Middle East, by Country

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Qatar

Iran

Rest of Middle East

o Middle East, by Operation

o Middle East, by Launch Platform

o Middle East, by Propulsion

o Middle East, by Type

Rest of the World

o Rest of the World, by Country

South America

Africa

o Rest of the World, by Operation

o Rest of the World, by Launch Platform

o Rest of the World, by Propulsion

o Rest of the World, by Type

