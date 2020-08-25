The Insight Partners published a new report, titled, “IV-IV Compound Semiconductor Market”. The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segments, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain a thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain a competitive advantage.

IV-IV compound semiconductor is composed of two or more elements such as carbon, silicon, lead, germanium, and flerovium. IV-IV compound semiconductor allows us to operate power devices at higher temperatures. The IV-IV compound semiconductor market is expected to witness considerable growth due to the growing demand for optoelectronic devices which is used for detecting and controlling the light. Moreover, the increasing adoption of this semiconductor in various industries due to low-cost, advanced devices with low-power dissipation, and high output which driving the growth of the IV-IV compound semiconductor market.

The COVID-19 outbreak is currently going the world over, the IV-IV Compound Semiconductor market report covers the impact of the corona-virus on top company’s growth. This research report categorizes as the key players in the IV-IV Compound Semiconductor market and also gives a comprehensive study of Covid-19 impact analysis of the market by regions like (Americas, Europe APAC, and EMEA).

List of the Top Key Players of IV-IV Compound Semiconductor Market:

1. Cree, Inc.

2. GaN Systems

3. Infineon Technologies AG

4. Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

5. Nichia Corporation

6. NXP Semiconductors N.V.

7. Osram GmbH

8. Qorvo, Inc.

9. Skyworks Solutions, Inc.

10. Toshiba Corporation

The factors such as an increase in initiatives by government in funding towards the semiconductor industry, an increase in demand for silicon & germanium, and growth in usage of IV-IV compound semiconductors in various applications drive the growth of the IV-IV compound semiconductor market. Further, the rising usage of silicon and germanium in LEDs, radiofrequency, and power devices helps to reduce power consumption, which in turn fuels the demand for the IV-IV compound semiconductor market. Advanced technologies and increase the demand for semiconductor devices in consumer electronics, automotive, telecommunication, aerospace and defense, healthcare, which boosting the IV-IV compound semiconductor market growth.

