Natural Stones are a range of products which are mined from the earth and are used as construction and decorative materials, and in furniture and statuary & monuments. These products include marble, granite, limestone, travertine, sandstone, quartzite, and other products. Natural stones are the most consistent source of beauty and durability. They differ in color, composition, and texture even though the pieces are from the same source.

Topalidis, Polycor Inc., Antolini, Amso International, Dermitzakis, Vetter Stone, Dimpomar, ANSI India, Earth Stone Global, Mumal Marble, etc…

Global Natural Stone Market Analysis:

In terms of revenue, the global natural stone market was valued at US$ 80.5 Bn and in terms of volume, it was 275.9 Mn Tons in the year 2018. The market is expected to grow with a significant CAGR during the forecast period. The main factors which are accentuating the growth of the natural stone market are, increasing building renovation and remodeling activities and increasing demand for a natural stone from the paper & pulp industry. There are many practical benefits of using natural stones for building & construction.

Global Natural Stone Market Segmentation:

Based on Type: Granite, Marble, Limestone, Travertine, And Others.



The global natural stone market is segmented based on type, application and distribution channel. Based on type, the market is categorized as granite, marble, limestone, travertine, and others. Granite held the largest market share in the year 2018 followed by limestone and travertine. The extensive use of granite as construction material and architectural stone is expected to trigger the overall granite segment. For instance, the construction industry in the U.K. contributes approximately 7% to its GDP, which is thus expected to accelerate the demand for granite during the forecast period. In addition to this, the marble segment is expected to grow with a significant CAGR during the forecast period, owing to its usage in paints, cosmetics, and paper due to its optical properties. Marble is widely being used due to its low cost and the availability of abundant resources. By different application, construction & decoration segment dominated the market in 2018 and expected to display a similar trend in the coming years.

Regional Analysis:

Following Regions are covered in this Market Study:

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, LATAM, Middle East Africa, and Rest of MEA

Table of Content:

Chapter 1 Preface

1.1 Report Description

1.1.1 Purpose of the Report

1.1.2 Target Audience

1.1.3 USP and Key Offerings

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Summary

2.1.1 Global Natural Stone Market, 2016-2026, (Mn Tons) (US$ Bn)

2.1 Market Snapshot: Global Natural Stone Market

Chapter 4 Global Natural Stone Market, by Type

4.1 Market Overview, by Type

4.1.1 Global Natural Stone Market, by Type, 2016-2026 (Mn Tons) (US$ Bn)

4.1.2 Incremental Opportunity, by Type, From 2018-2026

And More…

