Global Poultry Processing Equipment Market

By Poultry type(Turkey Meat, Chicken Meat, Duck meat, others), By Product type (Raw Cooked, Dried, Pre-Cooked, Cured), By Equipment type (Deboning & Skinning, Killing & Defeathering, Marinating & Tumbling, other equipment), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of World).

Market Overview:

The Global Poultry Processing Equipment Market was valued at USD 2.99 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 4.43 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.49% from 2017 to 2025.

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry:

The Global Poultry Processing Equipment Market is expected to rise due to the rising consumer preference for protein foods and development in food processing equipment’s. Consumers have started following zero-fat diets for which protein food is a major factor. Meat processing equipment has recently acquired great importance in the meat production process. Consumer preference towards packed protein foods has also driven the processed meat market drastically. Processed poultry can be categorized on meat types like ducks, turkey, chicken etc.

Sample Infographics:

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Requirement of new equipment by the poultry market.

1.2 Rising restaurant chains.

1.3 Safety factor generating need for better equipment.

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Heavy capital investments.

2.2 Rise in raw material costs.

Market Segmentation:

The Global Poultry Processing Equipment Marketis segmented on thebasis of Poultry type, Product type, Equipment Type and Region.

1. By Poultry type:

1.1 Turkey Meat

1.2 Chicken Meat

1.3 Duck meat

1.4 Others

2. By Product type:

2.1 Raw Cooked

2.2 Raw Fermented Sausages

2.3 Dried

2.4 Fresh Processed

2.5 Pre-Cooked

2.6 Cured

2.7 Others.

3. By Equipment type:

3.1 Evisceration

3.2 Deboning & Skinning

3.3 Killing & Defeathering

3.4 Cut-Up

3.5 Marinating & Tumbling

3.6 Other equipment

4. By Region:

4.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

4.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

4.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

4.4 Rest of World.

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Marel HF

2. John Bean Technologies Corporation

3. Baader Food Processing Machinery, Inc.

4. Bayle S.A

5. CG Manufacturing and Distribution Limited

6. Key Technology, Inc.

7. CTB, Inc.

8. Brower Equipment

9. Prime Equipment Group, Inc.

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

