China will bring forth the largest and most significant market opportunities over the next decade in the Homeland Security (HLS) and Public Safety industries. According to Homeland Security Research Corp.’s new report, China Homeland Security & Public Safety Market – 2013-2020, as early as 2014, the Chinese demand for products and services in these industries will surpass those of the U.S., becoming the largest in the world.

In 2012 alone, out of the total $45.2 billion market, foreign-based companies (e.g., IBM, FLIR, GE Security Asia, Honeywell Security Group, Panasonic, Samsung Electronics, Siemens, Bosch Security, Sony, Sikorsky, Honeywell, EADS) supplied $17.1 billion. This accounts for 38% of the total Chinese market for HLS & Public Safety products and services.

With 520 pages, 173 tables 161 figures, The 2013 edition China Homeland Security & Public Safety Market – 2013-2020 report reveals that,

While the U.S. embargo on military equipment and technologies export to China limits the export of defense products to this country, the U.S. government (including the DHS, DOC and the State Department), encourages the export of American HLS & Public Security products and technologies to China.

The Chinese aviation safety market is booming: 2 out of 3 new airports built worldwide are in China.

The country’s public transportation system, the world’s largest, is poised to undergo a multibillion-dollar security systems overhaul.

China’s smart video surveillance market, the world’s largest, is dominated by foreign-based companies.

The report offers for each of its HLS & Public Safety 44 sub-markets 2010-2012 market data, as well as 2013-2020 forecasts and analyses. The report is the only comprehensive review of the People’s Republic of China’s Homeland Security & Public Safety market available today.

The report includes:

2010-2012 data and 2013-2020 market forecast and business opportunities by application such as: Safe Cities, Critical Infrastructure Security, Aviation Security, Public Events Security, Maritime Security, Mass Transportation Security, Land Border Security, First Responders.

2010-2012 data and 2013-2020 market forecast and business opportunities by technology such as: Smart Video Surveillance Systems, Explosives & Contraband Detection, Bio-Terror & Disease Outbreak Mitigation, People Security Screening, Perimeter Security Systems, Biometric ID, CCTV Surveillance, Information & Communication Technology, Cyber Security, Command, Control & Communication Systems, Natural & Manmade Disaster Rescue & Recovery Equipment, Communication Equipment.

Foreign-based companies market share for each sub-market

Competitive environment: More than 50 leading foreign and local vendors’ profiles, products and contact information, including: AB Group Mension, ACESEE Security Ltd., Beijing Aurine Yingke Intelligent Systems Integration Co. Ltd., Beijing Jingjinwu High-Tech Co. Ltd., Beijing Opto-Electronics Technology Co. Ltd., Beijing TongMeiDa Science & Technology Development Co. Ltd., Beijing YinXing TianYuan Science & Technology Co. Ltd., Beijing Zhong Tianfeng Security Protection Technologies Co. Ltd., Beijing Zhongdun Anmin Analysis Technology Co. Ltd., BlueStar SecuTech Inc., Bosch Security Co. Ltd., Changzhou Hengsion Electronic S&T Co. Ltd., China Aerospace Science & Industry Corporation (CASIC), China Aerospace Science & Technology Corporation, China Electronics Technology Group Corporation (CETC), China National Aero-Technology Import & Export Corporation (CATIC), China National Electronics Import & Export Corporation (CEIEC), China North Industries Corporation (NORINCO), China Xinshidai Company, EADS Defense & Security China, FACE-TEK Technology Co. Ltd., FLIR Systems (Shanghai) Co. Ltd., Gantch Technology Co. Ltd., GE Security Asia (China), Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co. Ltd., Hangzhou Lihong Electronics Co. Ltd., Hanvon Technology Co. Ltd., HK HDDCCTV Technology Co. Ltd., Honeywell Security Group, IBM China, Infinova, JoiningTek Shanghai Co. Ltd., L-3 Security & Detections Systems, LB Technology Co. Ltd., Mily Link International Co. Ltd., OB Telecom Electronics Co. Ltd., Panasonic, Quanzhou Anda Electronic Co. Ltd., Santachi Video Technology (Shenzhen) Co. Ltd., Shandong Sheenrun Electronics, Shanghai Changchen Intelligent Systems Co. Ltd., Shanghai Foready Electronic Co. Ltd., Shanghai Gaojing Radiography Technology Co. Ltd., Shanghai INHOT Electronic Technology Co. Ltd., Shanghai Sikorsky Aircraft Company Ltd, Shenzhen Fengtaida Electronic Co. Ltd., Shenzhen HuangHe Digital Technology Co. Ltd., Shenzhen Jinghualong Security Equipments Co. Ltd., Shenzhen Shi Diheng Technology Co. Ltd., Shenzhen Zhongsuo Electronics Co. Ltd., Shenzhen ZTE NetView Technology, Siemens Building Technology (China) Co. Ltd., Tianjin Jan Mekia Electronic Co. Ltd., Tianjin Tiandy Digital Technology Co. Ltd., UniVision Engineering Ltd., Zhangjiagang Goldnet Fencing Systems, Zhejiang Dahua Technology, Zhuhai Freeview Infomation Technology.

Market analysis: e.g., market drivers & inhibitors, SWOT analysis and competitive analysis.

Business environment: The report contains 3 guides aimed at foreign-based companies I. Protecting intellectual property in China. II. Doing HLS & Public Safety business in China by foreign companies. III. Contact information of local entities for foreign importers to China of HLS & Public Safety products.

Business opportunities and challenges for each sub-market

