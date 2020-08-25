Market Overview:

The Global Hall-Effect Current Sensor Market was valued at USD 842.02 million in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 1763.40 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.56% from 2017 to 2025.

A Hall Effect sensor is a transducer that varies its output voltage in response to a magnetic field. Hall Effect sensors are used for proximity switching, positioning, speed detection, and current sensing applications. The Hall Effect sensors are commonly used in the automotive industry. There are several advantages of using hall-effect sensors that includes – strong sensing ability, high quality, durable, highly reliable, high speed operation, can measure zero speed, can work in wide temperature range and capable of measuring large currents.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Increasing need for energy management for urbanization and industrialization

1.2 Used in eco-friendly electric and hybrid vehicles

1.3 Increasing demand for intelligent hall-effect current sensors

1.4 Rising use of fully integrated and programmable current sensors

1.5 Technological enhancements in hall-effect current sensors

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Rising demand for low-cost hall-effect current sensors

2.2 Issues with the strength of magnetic fields

Market Segmentation:

The Global Hall-Effect Current Sensor Market is segmented on the type, technology, output, vertical, and region.

1. Type:

1.1 Closed-Loop Current Sensor

1.2 Open-Loop Current Sensor

2. By Technology:

2.1 CMOS

2.2 BiCMOS

3. By Output:

3.1 Threshold

3.2 Linear

4. By Vertical:

4.1 Railways

4.2 Consumer Electronics

4.3 Aerospace & Defense

4.4 Industrial Automation

4.5 Telecommunication

4.6 Utilities

4.7 Automotive

4.8 Medical

5. By Region:

5.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

5.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

5.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

5.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

5.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Infineon Technologies AG

2. ABB Ltd

3. Asahi Kasei Microdevices Corporation

4. Honeywell International Inc.

5. LEM Holding SA

6. Kohshin Electric Corporation

7. Melexis NV

8. Allegro MicroSystems, LLC.

9. Stmicroelectronics N.V.

10. TDK Corporation

11. Pulse Electronics Corporation

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF VERIFIED MARKET INTELLIGENCE:

Research study on the Global Hall-Effect Current Sensor Market was performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the Research Methodology of Verified Market Intelligence and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team.

