WHAT’S INCLUDED

Global Ginseng Market Forecast to Surpass US$ 903.8 Mn by 2027
The global ginseng market size stood at US$ 622.9 Mn in 2019. The demand for plant-based products is rising at a steady pace. The ginseng market value is expected to reach US$ 903.8 Mn by the end of 2027, rising at a CAGR of 4.8% between 2019 and 2027. In terms of revenue, the market saw China emerging dominant. Besides China, South Korea offers lucrative growth prospects to the market. Recent studies support the use of ginseng in the treatment of hypertension, diabetes, heart diseases and various other health problems. This has increased the use of ginseng in the pharmaceutical segment. Ginseng has antioxidant properties, which help to improve skin damage offer anti-aging benefits, which is why its use in personal care products has considerably risen in the last few years.
Global Ginseng Market: Forecast, Trend, Analysis & Competition Track – Global Review 2019 to 2027
The report on the global ginseng market is intended to offer global industry assessment for 2014-2018 and 2019-2027. In this study, Future Market Insights (FMI) covers some of the chief factors that are expected to impact the demand and supply of ginseng over the next couple of years. It includes detailed review of growth drivers, challenges, opportunities, and prevailing trends in the market. It therefore covers crucial information intended to help readers get a comprehensive overview of the ginseng market.
GINSENG MARKET TAXONOMY
The report segments the global ginseng market in detail to present an executive-level blueprint to the reader
Source
- Wild
- Cultivated
Form
- Raw
- Powder
- Extract
Variety
- Oriental Ginseng
- American Ginseng
- Siberian Ginseng
- Others
End use
- Personal Care Products
- Dietary Supplements
- Food and Beverage Processing
- Pharmaceutical Products
Region
- North America
- Latin America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific Excluding China
- China
- MEA
In this chapter, readers can find detailed tier analysis and information on concentration of key players in the ginseng market along with their presence analysis by region and product portfolio. Readers can also find a comprehensive list of all leading stakeholders in the market, along with detailed information about each company, which includes the company overview, revenue shares, strategic overview, and recent company developments. Some of the market players featured in the report are Korean Ginseng Export Corporation, Organika Health Products Inc, Daedong Korea Ginseng Co., Ltd., Ilhwa Co. Ltd., Korea Ginseng Corp., Ningbo Gianon Biotech Co., Ltd., RFI Ingredients, Inc., Koshiro Co Ltd., Sino-Nature International Co., Ltd., and Shanghai FanPharma Co., Ltd.
WHAT’S INCLUDED
The executive summary of the report covers country analysis, proprietary wheel of fortune, demand-side and supply-side trends, and opportunity assessment. Also, it offers recommendations to help companies establish a foothold in the global ginseng market.
Readers can find a detailed segmentation of the overall ginseng market share in this chapter. This section also highlights inclusions and exclusions to help readers understand the scope of the report.
Readers can find valuable information on the key segments within the market, besides relevant definitions in this chapter. Associated industry assessment is also carried out to study the ginseng market trends, prevailing dynamics, trade analysis, and supply and value chain. Consumers’ perception on ginseng is explained in consumer survey analysis and social media sentiment analysis included in this chapter.
This chapter studies the growth trajectory exhibited by the ginseng market across various segments. In terms of form, the market is bifurcated into blanched and natural. On the basis of source, the ginseng market was bifurcated into wild and cultivated, On the basis of end use, personal care products, dietary supplements, food and beverage processing and pharmaceutical products made the key segments in the market. In terms of variety, the market can be categorized into Oriental ginseng, American ginseng, Siberian ginseng, and others. On the basis of form, the market can be classified as raw, powder and extract. Regionally, the market covered North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific Excluding China, China, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa.
This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the growth exhibited by the market in North America. It also offers country-wise assessment of the market that covers growth exhibited in the U.S. and Canada. Readers can also find information on prevalent trends and regulations in the North America market for ginseng.
Readers can find detailed information on prevailing trends that are impacting the growth of the Latin America ginseng market. Besides this, the chapter includes results of pricing analysis. It also examines the growth prospects of the ginseng market in LATAM countries such as Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and the Rest of Latin America.
The chapter discusses in detail key factors enabling growth in the China ginseng market. Besides this, it offers information on the impact of regulations on the prevailing growth drivers and restraints in the market
Chapter 08 – Europe Ginseng Market 2014 – 2018 & Forecast 2019 – 2028
The chapter discusses various factors driving the market across Germany, France, Italy, Russia, the U.K., and the Rest of Europe.
This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the growth of the market in Asia Pacific, along with a country-wise assessment that covers India, Australia & New Zealand, and the Rest of Asia Pacific. Readers can also find regional trends and regulations, affecting growth in countries across Asia Pacific.
This chapter provides information about how the market is anticipated to grow in major countries in the MEA region such as GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, and the Rest of MEA, during the forecast period 2017 – 2026.
Chapter 11 – Assumptions and Acronyms
This chapter includes a list of acronyms and assumptions that provide a base to the information and statistics included in the ginseng market report.
This chapter is intended to help readers understand the research methodology followed to reach conclusions and derive important qualitative and quantitative information, about the ginseng market.
