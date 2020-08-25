WHAT’S INCLUDED

Global Ginseng Market Forecast to Surpass US$ 903.8 Mn by 2027

The global ginseng market size stood at US$ 622.9 Mn in 2019. The demand for plant-based products is rising at a steady pace. The ginseng market value is expected to reach US$ 903.8 Mn by the end of 2027, rising at a CAGR of 4.8% between 2019 and 2027. In terms of revenue, the market saw China emerging dominant. Besides China, South Korea offers lucrative growth prospects to the market. Recent studies support the use of ginseng in the treatment of hypertension, diabetes, heart diseases and various other health problems. This has increased the use of ginseng in the pharmaceutical segment. Ginseng has antioxidant properties, which help to improve skin damage offer anti-aging benefits, which is why its use in personal care products has considerably risen in the last few years.

Global Ginseng Market: Forecast, Trend, Analysis & Competition Track – Global Review 2019 to 2027 The report on the global ginseng market is intended to offer global industry assessment for 2014-2018 and 2019-2027. In this study, Future Market Insights (FMI) covers some of the chief factors that are expected to impact the demand and supply of ginseng over the next couple of years. It includes detailed review of growth drivers, challenges, opportunities, and prevailing trends in the market. It therefore covers crucial information intended to help readers get a comprehensive overview of the ginseng market.

GINSENG MARKET TAXONOMY The report segments the global ginseng market in detail to present an executive-level blueprint to the reader Source Wild

Cultivated Form Raw

Powder

Variety Oriental Ginseng

American Ginseng

Siberian Ginseng

Others End use Personal Care Products

Dietary Supplements

Food and Beverage Processing

Pharmaceutical Products Region North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific Excluding China

China

MEA Competitive Assessment In this chapter, readers can find detailed tier analysis and information on concentration of key players in the ginseng market along with their presence analysis by region and product portfolio. Readers can also find a comprehensive list of all leading stakeholders in the market, along with detailed information about each company, which includes the company overview, revenue shares, strategic overview, and recent company developments. Some of the market players featured in the report are Korean Ginseng Export Corporation, Organika Health Products Inc, Daedong Korea Ginseng Co., Ltd., Ilhwa Co. Ltd., Korea Ginseng Corp., Ningbo Gianon Biotech Co., Ltd., RFI Ingredients, Inc., Koshiro Co Ltd., Sino-Nature International Co., Ltd., and Shanghai FanPharma Co., Ltd.