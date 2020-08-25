VEGAN CHEESE MARKET TAXONOMY

This chapter studies the growth trajectory exhibited by the vegan cheese market across various segments. It segments the market in terms of various criteria. In terms of product type, the market can be segmented into mozzarella, parmesan, cheddar, cream cheese, ricotta, and others. On the basis of form, it can be classified into shreds, blocks and wedges, and slices. Based on source, the overall vegan cheese market share can be categorized into almond milk, coconut milk, cashew milk, soy milk, and others. In addition to these, food processing, food service/ HoReCa, and household/ retail are the key end-use segments studied in the report. Furthermore, the report bifurcates the market into organic and conventional in terms of nature. On the basis of sales channel, the market covers direct sales, indirect sales, and online retailers. Regional, the global market encompasses North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Japan, APEJ, and the MEA.