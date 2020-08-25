The global vegan cheese market size was valued at of US$ 2,148.7 Mn in 2019. It is projected to rise at a CAGR of 8.6% between 2019 and 2028. Among categories based on product, the market is expected to be dominated by mozzarella vegan cheese. The demand for this category of vegan cheese is expected to rise through the course of the forecast period, because of versatility of its use in different recipes. North America has emerged as the key region of output. Besides this, markets across Western Europe is expected to show significant increase in production.
Vegan Cheese Market – Global Industry Analysis and Forecast 2018 – 2028
The report on the global vegan cheese market is intended to offer global industry assessment for 2012-2018 and 2019-2028. In this study, Future Market Insights (FMI) identifies chief factors impacting the demand and supply of vegan cheese. It includes a detailed review of growth drivers, challenges, opportunities, and prevailing trends in the market. It therefore presents crucial information intended to help readers get a comprehensive overview of the vegan cheese market.
In this chapter, readers can find a detailed tier analysis and information on concentration of key players in the vegan cheese market along with their presence analysis by region and product portfolio. Readers can also find a comprehensive list of all leading stakeholders in the market, along with detailed information about each company, which includes the company overview, revenue shares, strategic overview, and recent company developments. Some of the leading companies operating in the market are Daiya Foods, Inc., Follow Your Heart, Go Veggie, Parmela Creamery, Kinda Co., Bute Island Foods Ltd., Vtopian Artisan Cheeses, Kite Hill, Miyoko’s Kitchen, Vermont Farmstead, and Good Planet Foods.
VEGAN CHEESE MARKET TAXONOMY
The report segments the global vegan cheese market in detail to present an executive-level blueprint to the reader
Product Type
- Mozzarella
- Parmesan
- Cheddar
- Cream Cheese
- Ricotta
- Others
Form
- Shreds
- Blocks and Wedges
- Slices
Source
- Almond Milk
- Soy Milk
- Coconut Milk
- Cashew Milk
- Others
End Use
- Food Processing
- Baked Goods
- Sauces, Dips and Dressings
- Snacks
- Processed and Packed Foods
- Ready Meals
- Dairy and Desserts
- Food Service/HoReCa (Hotels, Restaurant, Cafes)
- Household/Retail
Nature
- Conventional
- Organic
Sales Channel
- Direct Sales
- Indirect Sales
- Hypermarkets/Supermarkets
- Convenience Stores
- Specialty Retail Stores
- Traditional Grocery Stores
- Online Retailers
WHAT’S INCLUDED
The executive summary of the report covers country analysis proprietary wheel of fortune, demand-side and supply-side trends, and opportunity assessment proprietary wheel of fortune, demand-side and supply-side trends, and opportunity assessment. Also, it offers recommendations to help companies establish a massive foothold in the global vegan cheese market.
Chapter 02 – Market Introduction
Readers can find a detailed segmentation of the overall vegan cheese market share in this chapter. This section also highlights inclusions and exclusions to help readers understand the scope of the report.
Readers can find valuable information on the key segments within the market, besides relevant definitions in this chapter. Associated industry assessment is also carried out to study the vegan cheese market trends, prevailing dynamics, trade analysis, and supply and value chain. Consumers’ perception about vegan cheese is explained in consumer survey analysis and social media sentiment analysis included in this chapter.
This chapter studies the growth trajectory exhibited by the vegan cheese market across various segments. It segments the market in terms of various criteria. In terms of product type, the market can be segmented into mozzarella, parmesan, cheddar, cream cheese, ricotta, and others. On the basis of form, it can be classified into shreds, blocks and wedges, and slices. Based on source, the overall vegan cheese market share can be categorized into almond milk, coconut milk, cashew milk, soy milk, and others. In addition to these, food processing, food service/ HoReCa, and household/ retail are the key end-use segments studied in the report. Furthermore, the report bifurcates the market into organic and conventional in terms of nature. On the basis of sales channel, the market covers direct sales, indirect sales, and online retailers. Regional, the global market encompasses North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Japan, APEJ, and the MEA.
This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the growth exhibited by the market in North America. It also offers country-wise assessment of the market that covers growth exhibited in the U.S. and Canada. Readers can also find information on prevalent trends and regulations in the North America market for vegan cheese.
Readers can find detailed information on prevailing trends that are impacting the growth of the Latin America vegan cheese market. Besides this, the chapter includes results of pricing analysis. It also examines the growth prospects of the vegan cheese market in LATAM countries such as Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and the Rest of Latin America.
The chapter discusses various factors driving the market across Germany, France, U.K., Spain, Italy, NORDIC, BENELUX, Rest of Western Europe.
The chapter discusses various factors driving the market across CIS, Rest of Eastern Europe.
This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the growth of the market in Asia Pacific, along with a country-wise assessment that covers China, India, Indonesia, Philippines, Australia & New Zealand, and the Rest of Asia Pacific. Readers can also find regional trends and regulations, affecting growth in countries across Asia Pacific.
This chapter provides information about how the market is anticipated to grow in major countries in the MEA region such as GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, and the Rest of MEA, during the forecast period 2019 – 2028.
Chapter 11 – Assumptions and Acronyms
This chapter includes a list of acronyms and assumptions that provide a base to the information and statistics included in the vegan cheese market report.
This chapter is intended to help readers understand the research methodology followed to reach conclusions and derive important qualitative and quantitative information, about the vegan cheese market.
