Floral Flavour Market Set to Cross US$ 1 Bn Mark by 2022

With cloud swirling around plant-based food & beverages, it’s no surprise that botanical flavours and floral tastes are garnering significant traction. Due to perceived healthiness and sophistication, consumers seeking natural ingredients are becoming more interested in floral flavoured foods. Subsequently, realizing a growing opportunity for innovation in the space, food manufacturers are leveraging a wide range of floral flavours to set their products apart from the competition. According to Future Market Insights’ latest report, global sales of floral flavours are expected to account for revenues worth over US$ 1 Bn by 2022.