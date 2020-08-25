AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘Baffle Bags’market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country.

Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are

United Bags Inc. (United States)

Rishi FIBC Solutions PVT. Ltd. (India)

ABC Polymer Industries, LLC (United States)

Bulk-Pack, Inc. (United States)

Tyoga Container Company, Inc. (United States)

National Bulk Bag (United States)

JohnPac, Inc. (United States)

Alpine Fibc Pvt. Ltd. (India)

A & M Jumbo Bags (India)

Unovel Industries Pvt. Ltd. (India)

Global-Pak, Inc. (United States)

Baffle bags belong to the Flexible Intermediate Bulk Containers category and a type of bulk bag or jumbo bag and. These are able to allow 25% more storage space as compared to standard FIBC. Baffle FIBC bags have baffles in the corners which basically help the bags to maintain their cubic shape once packed with material. Also, the strong outer layer of the bag guards it from being punctured and leaking of material. The baffle bags cut down the storage space and also transportation costs get reduced by up to 30% as compared to standard FIBCs bags. Baffled bags are most useful for storing low-density products. Baffled Bags are designed and developed using the latest in packing equipment.

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Type (Circular Baffle Bag, U-Panel, Four-Panel, Others), End-User (Food & Beverage Industry, Chemicals Industry, Packaging Industry, Pharmaceutical Industry, Logistics Industry, Others), Material Type (Polypropylene, Polyamide (Nylon), Metallic Foils, Polyester, Others)

A View on Influencing Trends:

Development in the Materials for Manufacturing Baffle Bags

Growth Drivers in LimelightIncreasing Demand from Packaging and Logistic Industry

Rising Demand for Packaging Material among Retailers and Manufacturers

Challenges that Market May Face:

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Major Highlights of TOC:

Chapter One: Market Overview

1.1. Introduction

1.2. Scope/Objective of the Study

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

2.1. Introduction

Chapter Three: Market Dynamics

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Drivers

Chapter Four: Market Factor Analysis

4.1. Porters Five Forces

4.2. Supply/Value Chain

4.3. PESTEL analysis

4.4. Market Entropy

4.5. Patent & Trademark Analysis

Chapter Nine: Methodology and Data Source

9.1. Methodology/Research Approach

9.2. Data Source

9.3. Disclaimer

Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Baffle Bags Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.

