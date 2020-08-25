AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘Dental Bridges’market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country.

Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are

Institut Straumann AG (Switzerland)

Danaher Corporation (United States)

Dentsply Sirona (United States)

3M Company (United States)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (United States)

Nobel Biocare Holding AG. (Sweden)

Ivoclar Vivadent (Liechtenstein)

Sweden & Martina S.P.A (Italy)

Osstem Implants (South Korea)

BioHorizons (United States)

A bridge is a dental rebuilding that fills the space where one or more teeth are missing. When one loose a tooth the nearby teeth may tilt or drift into the empty space. The teeth in opposite jaw may also shift up or down towards the space, which affect the bites and place more stress on teeth and jaw joints, so bridge helps in restoring the bites and keep the natural shape of face. Several types of fixed prostheses are available to replace missing teeth. Expansions in the field of implantology and adhesive dentistry have increased the options offered for the partially edentulous patient.

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Type (Traditional, Cantilever, Maryland, Implant-Supported), Application (Hospital, Clinic), Components (Anchor, Crowns), Material (Metal, Metal-Ceramic, All Ceramic, Acryline)

A View on Influencing Trends:

Increasing Technological Advancements in Dentistry

Growth Drivers in LimelightIncreasing Incidences of Dental Disorders

Rising Incidence of Accidents

Challenges that Market May Face:Formation of Decay underneath Crowns of the Bridge

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Dental Bridges Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.

