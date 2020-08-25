AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘Bone Marrow Needles’market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country.

Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are

Medtronic plc (United States)

Argon Medical Devices Inc. (United States)

Tsunami Medical S.r.l. (Italy)

CareFusion (United States)

STERYLAB (Italy)

Egemen International (Turkey)

Biopsybell (Italy)

Depuy Synthes (United States)

Bone marrow needles are used in illac bone puncture to suck bone marrow or inject the medicine. Some of the features of bone marrow needles products are Ergonomic handle provides excellent grip, Female luer slip for syringe connection, High-grade steel for outstanding durability, among others. Demand for bone marrow needles has increased, owing to the rise in the prevalence of blood diseases such as leukemia, aplastic anemia and others. For instance, in 2015, according to an article published by the National Cancer Institute, more than 405,815 people were suffering from leukemia. Therefore, the rising number of leukemia and other blood diseases are likely to be the prime drivers for market growth.

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Type (Disposable, Reusable), Application (Human, Veterinary), Length (0-2cm, 2-4 cm, 4cm or above), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies), Material (Stainless, Aluminum, Others)

A View on Influencing Trends:

Technology Advancement regarding Bone Marrow Needles

Growth Drivers in LimelightIncrease in Prevalence of Blood Diseases across the world

Upsurge Geriatric Population and Well Established Health Care Infrastructure

Challenges that Market May Face:Lack of Awareness Regarding Bone Marrow Needles Products

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

* Customized Section/Chapter wise Reports or Regional or Country wise Chapters are also available.

On Special Request we do offer a dedicated and focus report on regional or by country level scope.

Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Bone Marrow Needles Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.

