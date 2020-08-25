Global Multivendor ATM Software Market report studies wide-ranging evaluation of the market growth predictions and restrictions, a quality analysis of global report is structured with full commitment and transparency in research. This market report offers CAGR value fluctuation during the forecast period of 2020-2027 for Global market. The report provides statistics on the current state of the industry as a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and investors interested in this market. Market share analysis and key trend analysis are the two other major success factors of this market report. Competitive analysis covered in this influential multivendor ATM software market report helps to get ideas about the strategies of key players in the market.

The global multivendor ATM software market is anticipated to observe substantial growth during the forecast period of 2019-2026. Integration of new technologies will generate lucrative opportunities in the global market.

Key Market Competitors: GRGBanking, Printec Group, Vortex Engineering Pvt. Ltd., Incorporated, Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated, NCR Corporation, Auriga, SpA, Renovite Inc., Clydestone (Ghana) Limited., Worldline, Euronet Worldwide, Inc., CashLink Global Systems Pvt. Ltd., Voicecom, KAL among others

Market Drivers:

Emergence of new technologies such as QR code, cashless payments, and touch screens is expected to trigger the market growth

Growing demand for new-edge ATM Software and hardware is another factor boosting the market growth

Rising awareness regarding benefits of ATM software can boost the market growth

Market Restraints:

Limitations in ATM management to hinder the market growth

Difficulties in working with ATM suppliers is foreshown to impact negatively on the global multivendor ATM market growth

Improper telecom infrastructure can be the other factor restricting the market growth

Key Developments in the Market:

In September 2019, KAL introduced Kalignite Hypervisor a new product for retail banking industry it is based on OS-Virtualization technology to separate the ATM PC-core from the ATM operating system that can resolve problems related to ATM hardware upgradation. With this, banks are able to upgrade their hardware as well as software as per their convenience. This technological upgradation is helping in the growth of global multivendor ATM Software market

In June 2019, TMD Security Partnered with Nanjing Easthouse Electrical Co. Ltd (SecuRam) to provide hardware for multi-vendor Access Management solution of TMD for safe locks and ATM top box. This innovative, cost effective and integrated solutions is anticipated to support the growth of the multivendor ATM software market

