AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘Round Damper’market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country.

Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are

Ruskin (United States)

Honeywell International Inc. (United States)

Alnor Ventilation Systems Ltd (Poland)

Johnson Controls International Plc (Ireland)

Arrow United Industries Inc. (United States)

Mestek, Inc. (United States)

Camfil (Sweden)

Standard Metal Products Manufacturing (United States)

Caryaire Equipments India Pvt. Ltd. (India)

EWC Controls Inc. (United States)

Round dampers are the type of dampers that consists of a round blade. These types of dampers are used in HVAC (Heat, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning) systems. This damper helps to regulate and control the volume of air moving through duct systems. It can be installed inside ductwork with low- to medium-airflow velocity. They are used to release hot exhaust from heating systems without allowing cold air inside. It can be made of metal for maximum durability and is crimped on one end for easy installation. Moreover, increasing the use of heavy-duty round damper in industrial and commercial applications will drive the market.

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Application (Light-Duty, Medium-Duty, Heavy-Duty), End Users (Commercial, Industrial), Damper Diameter (8â€™â€™, 10â€™â€™, 12â€™â€™, 14â€™â€™, 16â€™â€™, 18â€™â€™, 20â€™â€™, Others), Motor (Power Open/Power Close, Mid Torque Spring Open/Power Close, High Torque Spring Open/Power Close), Distribution Channel (Online, Offline), Material (Galvanized Steel, Galvanized Iron, Aluminum), Damper Item (Butterfly Damper, Snap-On Damper, Volume Control Damper)

A View on Influencing Trends:

Increasing Popularity of Round Dampers Because of It can be used As Positive Shutoffs, And Can Also Be Used for Automatic Control in Low-Leakage HVAC Systems

Single Blade Design of Round Dampers Ensures Smooth Operation and Efficient Sealing for Maximum Control of Air Flow

Growth Drivers in LimelightIncreasing demand for Round Dampers from End-Users to Control the Volume of Air Moving through Duct Systems

Increasing Use of Round Dampers in Commercial Air Handling System Zone Applications

Challenges that Market May Face:Round Dampers Are Designed To Facilitate Air Flow in One Direction Only

Round Damper Cannot Help Harness Cool Air When It Occurs During the summer

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Major Highlights of TOC:

Chapter One: Market Overview

1.1. Introduction

1.2. Scope/Objective of the Study

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

2.1. Introduction

Chapter Three: Market Dynamics

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Drivers

Chapter Four: Market Factor Analysis

4.1. Porters Five Forces

4.2. Supply/Value Chain

4.3. PESTEL analysis

4.4. Market Entropy

4.5. Patent & Trademark Analysis

…………

Chapter Nine: Methodology and Data Source

9.1. Methodology/Research Approach

9.2. Data Source

9.3. Disclaimer

Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Round Damper Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.

Key Development Activities:

In April 2019, Greenheck Fan Corporation, the leading manufacturer of air movement, control, and conditioning equipment. The company launched the new HBR-150 industrial Backdraft Damper with a flanged-style frame. The HBR-150 backdraft damper is rated for velocities up to 4000 fpm and back pressures up to 6 in. wg. It is designed to allow airflow in one direction and prevent reverse airflow.

