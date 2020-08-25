AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘Box Sealers’market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country.

Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are

Lantech (The Netherlands)

3M (United States)

Intertape Polymer Group (Canada)

BestPack (United States)

OPITZ Packaging Systems (Germany)

SOCO SYSTEM (Denmark)

Combi Packaging Systems (United States)

Eastey (United States)

EndFlex (United States)

Loveshaw (United States)

In this modern era, Box Sealers are used for industrial packaging to secure products using either tape or hot-melt glue. It has high growth prospects due to reliable packaging that increase quality and productivity. It also used for handling overlapping & sequentially folded flaps or tuck folded flaps. The major companies are adding more innovative techniques in Asia-Pacific countries as these countries are focused on the fastest-growing verticals for the packaging industries.

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Type (Fully Automatic Box Sealers, Semi-Automatic Box Sealers), Application (Food and Beverage, Electronics, Cosmetic and Personal Care, Others), Sales Channel (OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturers), Aftermarket)

A View on Influencing Trends:

Growth Drivers in LimelightIncreasing Demand at Adhesive Industry

Upsurge Demand for Packaging Tape Due to Ease of Applicability

Challenges that Market May Face:Complex Systems and Structures

Skilled Individuals Required Operation and Installation

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Box Sealers Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.

Key Development Activities:

In July 2018, Liqui-Box launched a new sealgard packaging film. It is used for robust packaging across dairy, food & beverages industries. This acquisition will strengthen market presence and product expansion.

