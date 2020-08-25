AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘Potato Granules’market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country.

Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are

AgraWest Investments Ltd. (Canada)

Emsland Group (Germany)

Deli Food BV (Netherlands)

Idaho Pacific Corporation (United States)

Mydibel (Belgium)

Aviko (Netherlands)

Engel Food Solutions (Germany)

Prairie Gold Produce Ltd (Canada)

Solan S.A. (Poland)



The production of potato granules involves peeling, cooking and drying the potatoes, after which they are reduced to granules of one or few cells each, there are also some preservatives used to prolong its shelf life. It is one of the dehydrated potato products available in a fine powder that can be mixed with the boiling water to make food similar in the texture and taste of mashed potatoes. The potato granules are used as a binding and thickening agents in dry mixes, they can be used to cook direct food as well.

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Type (Organic Potato Granules, Non-organic Potato Granules), Application (Direct Food, Dry Mixes, Bakery Products, Soups and Sauces, Pet Food, Others), Distribution Channels (Supermarket/Hypermarket, Convenience Store, Grocery Store, Online Store)



A View on Influencing Trends:

Emerging Number of Production Facilities for Processing of Potato Products Like Potato Granules

Increasing Demand for Potato Granules in Bakery Products

Surging Use of Potato Granules as Substitutes in many Food Products

Growth Drivers in LimelightThe increasing growth in the consumer lifestyle, disposable income, and demand for the convenient and easy to prepare food have led to the increasing demand for packaged potato products. Potatoes are the world’s major food crop that is consumed widely around the globe.

Challenges that Market May Face:Concerns Related with the Companies with Low-Quality Products

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Key Development Activities:

On 3rd October 2019, Mydibel announced its expansion of a new processing factory in Mouscron Belgium, According to the press report, the construction of the new plant is part of the companies’ strategy of sustainable development. The factory expansion is expected to start its operation this year and has planned to produce chilled pre-fried fries, the new project will be located next to Gramybel, the plant producing potato granules and flakes, on the site Anne Franck street in Mouscron.



