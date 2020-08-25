Application Security Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis, Industry Report from DBMR highlights deep analysis on market characteristics, sizing, estimates and growth by segmentation, regional breakdowns & country along with competitive landscape, player’s market shares, and strategies that are key in the market. The report on the “Application Security Market” covers the current status of the market including Global market size, growth rate, prominent players, and current competitive landscape. Global report further provides key recent developments, profiling of key players, and market dynamics. The report further investigates and assesses the current landscape of the ever-evolving business sector and the present and future effects of COVID-19 on the Global Market.

Global Application Security Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 3.53 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 23.19 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 26.53% in the forecast period to 2026.

Top Manufacturers Covered in the Report: VERACODE, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Synopsys, Inc, IBM, WhiteHat Security, Qualys, Inc, Checkmarx Ltd., Acunetix, Rapid7, Trustwave Holdings, Inc., High-Tech Bridge SA, Contrast Security., SiteLock, Pradeo, Fasoo, Inc, Oracle, Micro Focus, Positive Technologies and Pradeo.

Key Developments in the Market:

In May 2018, Comba Telecom System Holdings Ltd has successfully installed their distributed antenna system at Bangkok Metro Networks Ltd to create a wireless network experience for the passengers. It will have different services like DAS system design, drive test and benchmarking, maintenance, managed services, network data analytics, network optimization and training. The main aim is to meet the growing demand for IoT connectivity and to maintain the optimal network quality.

In January 2017, Synopsys, Inc. enhanced the security for mobile and web applications with the launch of their new 8.7 version of Coverity static analysis tool. This tool provide customer with enterprise-level security analysis and broad programming language support. They detect the defects and difficult security vulnerabilities in the software. The main is to improve the software security and quality.

