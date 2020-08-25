Consumer IAM Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis, Industry Report from DBMR highlights deep analysis on market characteristics, sizing, estimates and growth by segmentation, regional breakdowns & country along with competitive landscape, player’s market shares, and strategies that are key in the market. The report on the “Consumer IAM Market” covers the current status of the market including Global market size, growth rate, prominent players, and current competitive landscape. Global report further provides key recent developments, profiling of key players, and market dynamics. The report further investigates and assesses the current landscape of the ever-evolving business sector and the present and future effects of COVID-19 on the Global Market.

Global consumer IAM market is estimated to rise by 2026, registering a healthy CAGR of 17.7 in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increase in the demand for centralized monitoring, rise in the adoption of Internet of Things and increase in the growth of cyber threats

Top Major Market Competitors:

IBM Corporation, Microsoft, TransUnion LLC., Ping Identity., Onegini, Okta, Inc., Mitek Systems, Inc., LexisNexis, Gigya, Inc., GB Group plc (‘GBG’), Equifax, Inc., Experian Information Solutions, Inc., Aware, Inc., Centrify Corporation., TraXion Engineered Products, Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd ., Simeio Solutions, Ubisecure, Inc, Ergon Energy, Avatier among others.

Market Drivers:

Increase in the adoption of smart devices, smart buildings, smart homes and Internet of Things would enhance the market growth Rise in cybercrimes due to online transactions can accelerate the market growth



Adoption of digitalization in various sectors such as healthcare, financial, banking and education among others might boost the market growth

Rise in the growth of retail and ecommerce business also acts as a market driver

Scope of the report

Years Considered: – 2020–2026

Base year: – 2019

Forecast period: – 2020–2026 (Value (USD Million))

Market Segmentation

Regions North America South & Central America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Countries United States Argentina United Kingdom China Saudi Arabia Canada Chile Germany Japan UAE Mexico Brazil France India Turkey Italy, Spain, NORDIC {Sweden, Norway, Finland, Denmark etc}, and Russia Australia, Singapore, Japan, South Korea Egypt and South Africa

