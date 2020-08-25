Workflow Orchestration Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis, Industry Report from DBMR highlights deep analysis on market characteristics, sizing, estimates and growth by segmentation, regional breakdowns & country along with competitive landscape, player’s market shares, and strategies that are key in the market. The report on the “Workflow Orchestration Market” covers the current status of the market including Global market size, growth rate, prominent players, and current competitive landscape. Global report further provides key recent developments, profiling of key players, and market dynamics. The report further investigates and assesses the current landscape of the ever-evolving business sector and the present and future effects of COVID-19 on the Global Market.

Global Workflow Orchestration Market is expected to reach USD 53.5 Billion by 2025, from USD 14.9 Billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 30.2% during the forecast period to 2026.

List of key Market Players are-: Microsoft, IBM, Cisco, Oracle, VMware, CA Technologies, Bertelsmann SE&Co.KGaA, BMC Software, Inc., ServiceNow., Micro Focus, Dalet Digital Media Systems, Ayehu Inc., Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., ThreatMetrix., root6, Ooyala, Inc., among others.

Market Drivers and Restraints:

Growth in efficiency and productivity level

Advances in business outcomes by better strategic decisions

Lack of technical expertise

Segmentation:

By Type (Cloud Orchestration, Data Centre Orchestration, Network Management, Business Process Orchestration, Security Orchestration),

By Organization Size (Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMES), Large Enterprises),

By Vertical (IT & Telecommunication, Media & Entertainment, Banking Financial Services & Insurance-Commerce),

By Geography

