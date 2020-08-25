Managed Security Services Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis, Industry Report from DBMR highlights deep analysis on market characteristics, sizing, estimates and growth by segmentation, regional breakdowns & country along with competitive landscape, player’s market shares, and strategies that are key in the market. The report on the “Managed Security Services Market” covers the current status of the market including Global market size, growth rate, prominent players, and current competitive landscape. Global report further provides key recent developments, profiling of key players, and market dynamics. The report further investigates and assesses the current landscape of the ever-evolving business sector and the present and future effects of COVID-19 on the Global Market.

The global managed security services market accounted for USD 20.92 billion in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 15.1% the forecast period to 2026.

Market Drivers and Restraints:

Rising consciousness for cyber-attacks among organizations.

The rise in public and private cloud deployment model.

Increasing investment in IT infrastructure development.

Increasing number of cyber-attacks with day to day technological advancements.

Ever-growing complex risk and compliance requirement.

Threat of rising DDOS attack on cloud service approval

The study bridges the historical data from 2016 to 2019 and estimated till 2026. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and were profiled in current version are Verizon Communications, IBM Corporation, Symantec Corporation, At & T, Dell Secureworks Inc., Deloitte, Cisco Systems Inc., Ericsson, Trustwave Holdings Inc., Accenture PLC, HP Enterprise, and Computer Sciences Corporation, Fortinet, Avaya Inc., BT Group plc, CenturyLink and HPE among others.

