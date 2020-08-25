Data Centre Equipment Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis, Industry Report from DBMR highlights deep analysis on market characteristics, sizing, estimates and growth by segmentation, regional breakdowns & country along with competitive landscape, player’s market shares, and strategies that are key in the market. The report on the “Data Centre Equipment Market” covers the current status of the market including Global market size, growth rate, prominent players, and current competitive landscape. Global report further provides key recent developments, profiling of key players, and market dynamics. The report further investigates and assesses the current landscape of the ever-evolving business sector and the present and future effects of COVID-19 on the Global Market.

Global Data Centre Equipment Market is expected to growing at a healthy CAGR of 11.7% during the forecast period to 2026.

Market Drivers: Increasing virtualization in network environments

Increased adoption of cloud services and big data

Lower Degree of Downtime Market Restraint: High energy consumption and cooling issues of data centres

Lack of skilled workforce Key Market Competitors: Global Data Centre Equipment Market The key players operating in the global data centre equipment market are – Hewlett-Packard

F5 Networks, Inc

Emulex Corporation.

Digi International Inc The other players in the market are NEC Corporation, Brocade Communication Systems Inc, Alcatel Lucent, Schneider Electric SA, Meru Networks, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd, Cisco Systems Inc., Nokia Corporation, Avaya Inc., Dell Inc., Juniper Networks, F5, NetApp Inc., EMC Corporation, Hewlett Packard Co, IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Fujitsu Corporation, QNAP Systems Inc and many more.

Key Pointers Covered in the Data Centre Equipment Market Industry Trends and Forecast

Market Size

Market New Sales Volumes

Market Replacement Sales Volumes

Market Installed Base

Market By Brands

Market Procedure Volumes

Market Product Price Analysis

Market Healthcare Outcomes

Market Cost of Care Analysis

Market Regulatory Framework and Changes

Market Prices and Reimbursement Analysis

Market Shares in Different Regions

Recent Developments for Market Competitors

Market Upcoming Applications

Market Innovators Study

