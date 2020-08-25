The growing safety and security concern across the globe and the need for video surveillance in residential, commercial, as well as industrial building is triggering the growth of the monitoring and surveillance market. Increasing awareness and acceptance of IoT in video surveillance and the rising trend of smart homes are accelerating the monitoring and surveillance market growth. Moreover, growing government spending on public spaces and facilities to prevent the crime is also up surging the demand for monitoring and surveillance market.

Top Companies Covered in this Report: ADT Inc., Axis Communications AB, Cisco Systems, Inc., D-Link Corporation, Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co., Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Johnson Controls, Inc., Panasonic Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, SAMSUNG

What is the Dynamics of Monitoring and Surveillance Market?

The growing demand for security and better monitoring solutions and rising safety and security concerns are influencing the growth of the monitoring and surveillance market. Growing demand for surveillance of offices, banks, ATMs, hospitals, institutions, airports, stadiums, railways, parks, malls, and among other places is driving the growth of the monitoring and surveillance market. However, the rise in a number of inferior quality products by local players is the key hindering factor for the growth of the monitoring and surveillance market. Further, the increasing trend of wireless monitoring and surveillance provides a lucrative opportunity for the market player of the monitoring and surveillance market.

What is the SCOPE of Monitoring and Surveillance Market?

The “Global Monitoring and Surveillance Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the monitoring and surveillance industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview monitoring and surveillance market with detailed market segmentation as basis component, application, end-user, and geography. The global monitoring and surveillance market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading monitoring and surveillance market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the monitoring and surveillance market.

What is the Market Segmentation?

The global monitoring and surveillance market is segmented on the basis component, application, end-user. On the basis of component the market is segmented as hardware, software, services. On the basis of application the market is segmented as traffic monitoring, public infrastructure, security surveillance, others. On the basis of end-user the market is segmented as residential, commercial, industrial.

What is the Regional Framework of Monitoring and Surveillance Market?

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Monitoring and surveillance market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The monitoring and surveillance market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

