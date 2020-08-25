Enterprises are constantly considering to expand and launch IoT applications for superfast high-speed wireless. The expansion availability of low power wide-area networks (LPWAN) is representing improved interest – and its application. LPWAN covers a wide-variety of well-known technologies which is used to maintain long haul IoT applications that involves various devices such as sensors is creating lucrative opportunities for the Low Power WAN market in the forecast period.

Top Companies Covered in this Report: Actility, Ingenu, Link Labs, Inc., Loriot AG, Nwave Technologies Ltd., Semtech Corporation, Senet, Inc., Sigfox, WAVIoT, Weightless SIG

What is the Dynamics of Low Power WAN Market?

The emerging adoption of Iot/M2m applications and increasing need of long range connectivity between devices is driving the growth of the Low Power WAN market. However, privacy and security concerns may restrain the growth of the Low Power WAN market. Furthermore, the rising need of connectivity in large enterprises and SMEs is anticipated to create market opportunities for the Low Power WAN market during the forecast period.

What is the SCOPE of Low Power WAN Market?

The “Global Low Power WAN Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Low Power WAN market with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Low Power WAN market with detailed market segmentation by type, services, end-user, application, industry vertical, and geography. The global Low Power WAN market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Low Power WAN market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the Low Power WAN market.

What is the Market Segmentation?

The global Low Power WAN market is segmented on the basis of type, services, end-user, application, and industry vertical. On the basis of type the market is bifurcated into LoRaWAN, NB-IoT, LTE-M, and Other Types (Sigfox, and Weightless). Based on services the market is fragmented into Professional Service, and Managed Service. On the basis of end-users the market is segmented into Oil and Gas, Consumer Electronics, Healthcare, Industrial Manufacturing, Logistics and Travelling, Other. Cased on application the market is segmented into Smart Waste Management, Smart Bulidings, Smart Gas and Water Metering, Smart Parking, Smart Streetlight, Livestock Monitoring, and Others. Similarly, based on industry vertical, the market is segmented as Agriculture, Logistics and Transportation, Healthcare, Industrial Manufacturing, Oil and Gas, Consumer Electronics, and Others

What is the Regional Framework of Low Power WAN Market?

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Low Power WAN market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The Low Power WAN market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

