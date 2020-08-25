GPU is an electronic circuit that is designed to manipulate and alter memory to accelerate the creation of images in a frame buffer intended for output to display devices. GPU as a service is the service that helps to deliver enhanced images, including seamless motion, optical effects, and intricate shapes at a faster pace. A growing number of applications and use cases on hardware, which includes deep learning, natural language processing, speech recognition, data mining, and real-time information are driving the growth of the GPU as a service market.

Top Companies Covered in this Report: Advanced Micro Devices, Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP., IBM Corporation, Iguazio Ltd., Intel Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, NVIDIA Corporation, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., ScaleMatrix Holdings, Inc., ZeroStack, Inc

What is the Dynamics of GPU as a Service Market?

Rising in need of multi-GPU servers and GPU server clusters with network interconnects are fueling the growth of the GPU as a service market. However, lack of knowledge and complex behavior of the GPU as a service may restraint the growth of the market. Furthermore, the adoption of integrated GPU used in workstations, desktops, and notebooks along with the growing crypto mining and the surging demand for cloud gaming is expected to boom the GPU as a service market growth during the forecast period.

What is the SCOPE of GPU as a Service Market?

The “Global GPU as a Service Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the GPU as a service industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview GPU as a service market with detailed market segmentation as component, deployment type, enterprise size, end-user, and geography. The global GPU as a service market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading GPU as a service market player and offers key trends and opportunities in the GPU as a service market.

What is the Market Segmentation?

The global GPU as a service market is segmented on the basis component, deployment type, enterprise size, end-user. On the basis of component the market is segmented as solution, services. On the basis of deployment type the market is segmented as cloud, on-premises. On the basis of enterprise size the market is segmented as small and medium-size enterprises, large enterprises. On the basis of end-user the market is segmented as BFSI, It and telecom, retail and e-commerce, manufacturing, healthcare, others.

What is the Regional Framework of GPU as a Service Market?

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global GPU as a service market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The GPU as a service market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Table Of Content

1.INTRODUCTION

2. KEY TAKEAWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. GPU AS A SERVICE MARKET LANDSCAPE

5. GPU AS A SERVICE MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

6. GPU AS A SERVICE MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS

7. GPU AS A SERVICE MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – COMPONENT

8. GPU AS A SERVICE MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – DEPLOYMENT TYPE

9. GPU AS A SERVICE MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – ENTERPRISE SIZE

10. GPU AS A SERVICE MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – END-USER

11. GPU AS A SERVICE MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

